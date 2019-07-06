EURO on this day: 6 July

France 4-5 Yugoslavia

(Vincent 12, Heutte 43 62, Wisniekski 53; Galić 11, Zanetić 55, Knež 75, Jerković 78 79)

1960 semi-finals, Paris

A crowd of 26,370 came to the Parc des Princes for the opening game of the inaugural UEFA European Championship.

There was little inkling of the feast to come as the match drifted towards half-time with the teams locked at 1-1; then François Heutte put the hosts in front. Soon after the restart Les Bleus doubled their lead through Maryan Wisnieski, only for Ante Žanetić to reduce the arrears immediately. Back came France, with Heutte's second of the evening making it 4-2, yet there was no denying Yugoslavia's flair; three goals in five minutes would turn this semi-final on its head.

