EURO on this day: 7 July

On this day: Antoine Griezmann scored twice as France beat Germany to reach the 2016 final on home soil.

See how a double from Antoine Griezmann proved decisive in this semi-final clash in Marseille.

Germany 0-2 France
(Griezmann 45+2pen 72)
2016 semi-finals, Marseille

France moved a step closer to a glorious home triumph at UEFA EURO 2016 with victory against world champions Germany.

Joachim Löw's side enjoyed 64% possession in the first half but fell behind with the last kick. Bastian Schweinsteiger handled in the area and Antoine Griezmann – who had missed a penalty in the 2016 UEFA Champions League final – made no mistake. He was on the spot once more on 72 minutes, prodding in the loose ball after Manuel Neuer had parried Paul Pogba's cross. France were now just one win away from emulating the team of 1984, European champions on home soil 32 years previously.

