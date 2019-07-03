Ten more days to apply for tickets for UEFA EURO 2020

There has been a high level of interest in tickets for UEFA EURO 2020, with requests coming in from 204 different countries in the three weeks since applications opened. England, Germany, Russia, Hungary and the Netherlands lead the way in terms of number of requests.

Best chance of getting tickets!

The first sales period offers supporters the best chance to secure tickets for UEFA EURO 2020. With only ten days left before the window closes, fans are strongly encouraged to apply for tickets at euro2020.com/tickets before the 12 July deadline!

If fans apply now and are unsuccessful, they will become part of the UEFA ‘Fans First’ programme, meaning they will be the first to know about any future opportunities to purchase tickets.

No payment during application

Fans do not pay anything at the time of application. If successful, they will be notified by email with a request to pay for their tickets within a specified time (approximately ten days).

To give supporters an indication of the current interest in tickets and to assist them in making informed decisions about applications, UEFA has published demand indicators on euro2020.com/tickets.

On the ticket portal, fans can see which ticket categories for each match have a high demand (shown in red). If fans wish to increase their chances of securing tickets, they should select matches and ticket categories which display 'better chances', (shown in green).

Due to the high interest, tickets for all venues will be allocated by a random ballot conducted at the end of July. Fans will know the outcome of applications by mid-August at the latest.