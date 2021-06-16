The UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round draw will be streamed live on 16 June.

The draw can also be watched here.

In all, 108 teams will play in the ties on 22 and 29 July, of whom 57 are entering at this stage and include the likes of Aberdeen, Copenhagen, Rosenborg, Basel, Feyenoord, Austria Wien, Gent, BATE Borisov, FCSB and Partizan.

How the draw works

There will be two paths at this stage of qualifying: the Champions Path and the Main Path.

Champions Path

The three teams eliminated in the UEFA Champions League preliminary round (played on 22 and 25 June) and 15 teams eliminated in the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round (played on 6/7 and 13/14 July) all transfer to the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

The 15 clubs eliminated in the first qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League are seeded for the purposes of this draw. The other three are unseeded and divided equally between the three groups. ﻿

The UEFA administration has formed three groups for the Champions Path.

Two pots are prepared for the six sides in Group 1, one for the five seeded teams and the other for the unseeded team.

The balls containing the seeded teams are placed in a bowl marked ‘Seeded’ and the ball containing the unseeded one is put in a bowl marked ‘Unseeded’.

One ball is taken from each bowl and placed in a large empty bowl, where they are shuffled. The first team drawn will play its first match at home against the second team drawn.

As there are no more unseeded sides, the four remaining Group 1 balls are then drawn one after another to complete the pairings (open draw). The first team drawn will play the first match at home, against the second team drawn. Likewise, the third team drawn will play its first match at home to the fourth team drawn.

The above procedure is then repeated to determine the pairings for Groups 2 and 3.

The ten winners of the ties on 22 and 29 July will advance to the third qualifying round Champions Path.

Main Path

The 57 teams entering at this stage will be joined by the 33 first qualifying round winners on 8 and 15 July.

The clubs will be split into two categories, seeded and unseeded, in accordance with the club coefficient rankings established at the beginning of the season. If any club in a first qualifying round match has a coefficient that would entitle it to be seeded for the second qualifying round draw, the winner of that match is automatically seeded for the draw.

The UEFA administration has formed nine groups for the main path, each with an equal number of seeded and unseeded sides (five of each in every group).

All the clubs in each of the nine groups are randomly assigned a number: 1 to 5 for the seeded teams and 6 to 10 for the unseeded.

Two bowls are prepared, one for the seeded teams (five balls containing slips numbered 1 to 5) and the other for the unseeded (five balls containing slips numbered 6 to 10).

A ball is taken from each bowl and placed in an empty bowl, where they are shuffled. One of the two balls is drawn at random, then opened to display the number it contains. The second ball is drawn and opened to complete the pairing. The result applies to all nine groups.

For example, if the first ball drawn contains the number 2 and the second the number 8, the clubs that have been assigned the numbers 2 and 8 in each of the nine groups will play one another. The first ball drawn, here containing the number 2, designates the home team for the first leg in all nine ties. The same procedure is carried out with the remaining balls to complete the pairings.

The winners of the ties on 22 and 29 July will advance to the third qualifying round Main Path.

Seeding groups

Champions Path

GROUP 1

Seeded:

Malmö (SWE) / Riga FC (LVA)

Shkëndija (MKD) / Mura (SVN)

Teuta (ALB) / Sheriff Tiraspol (MDA)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR) /Kairat Almaty (KAZ)

Dinamo Tbilisi (GEO) / Neftçi (AZE)

Unseeded:

UEFA Champions League preliminary round beaten finalist

GROUP 2

Seeded:

Ludogorets 1945 (BUL) / FC Shakhtyor Soligorsk (BLR)

CFR Cluj (ROU) / Borac Banja Luka (BIH)

Žalgiris Vilnius (LTU) / Linfield (NIR)

HJK Helsinki (FIN) / Budućnost Podgorica (MNE)

Fola Esch (LUX) / Lincoln Red Imps FC (GIB)

Unseeded:

HB Tórshavn (FRO) / Inter Club D'Escaldes (AND)

GROUP 3

Seeded:

Ferencváros TC (HUN) / UEFA Champions League preliminary round winners

Bodø/Glimt (NOR) / Legia Warszawa (POL)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) / Valur (ISL)

Flora Tallinn (EST) / Hibernians (MLT)

Connah's Quay Nomads (WAL) / Alashkert (ARM)

Unseeded:

Folgore (SMR) / FC Prishtina (KOS)

Main Path

GROUP 1

Seeded:

1 Apollon Limassol (CYP)

2 Hapoel Beer-Sheva (ISR)

3 Čukarički (SRB)

4 FCSB (ROU)

5 Vorskla Poltava (UKR)

Unseeded:

6 FC Noah (ARM) / KuPS Kuopio (FIN)

7 Žilina (SVK) / Dila Gori (GEO)

8 Sumgait (AZE)

9 Shakhter Karagandy (KAZ)

10 Arda Kardzhali (BUL)

GROUP 2

Seeded:

1 AEL Limassol (CYP)

2 Sivasspor (TUR)

3 Sochi (RUS)

4 Astana (KAZ)

5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

Unseeded:

6 Gagra (GEO) / Sutjeska (MNE)

7 Široki Brijeg (BIH) / Vllaznia (ALB)

8 Keşla (AZE)

9 Aris Thessaloniki (GRE)

10 Sileks (MKD) / Petrocub-Hincesti (MDA)

GROUP 3

Seeded:

1 Partizan (SRB)

2 BATE Borisov (BLR)

3 Dundalk (IRL) / Newtown (WAL)

4 RFS (LVA) / KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)

5 Milsami Orhei (MDA) / FK Sarajevo (BIH)

Unseeded:

6 IF Elfsborg (SWE)

7 Dunajská Streda (SVK)

8 Levadia Tallinn (EST)/ St Joseph's (GIB)

9 Inter Turku (FIN) / Puskás Akadémia (HUN)

10 Dinamo Batumi (GEO) / Tre Penne (SMR)

GROUP 4

Seeded:

1 Domžale (SVN) / Swift Hesper (LUX)

2 Glentoran (NIR) / The New Saints (WAL)

3 CSKA-Sofia (BUL)

4 Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)

5 Rijeka (CRO)

Unseeded:

6 Sant Julià (AND) / Gzira United (MLT)

7 Honka Espoo (FIN) /NSÍ Runavík (FRO)

8 Struga (MKD) / Liepāja (LVA)

9 Dynamo Brest (BLR)

10 Europa FC (GIB) / Kauno Žalgiris (LTU)

GROUP 5

Seeded:

1 Gent (BEL)

2 AGF Aarhus (DEN)

3 Dudelange (LUX)

4 Hibernian (SCO)

5 Santa Clara (POR)

Unseeded:

6 Shkupi (MKD) / Llapi (KOS)

7 Vålerenga (NOR)

8 Stjarnan (ISL) - Bohemians (IRL)

9 Mons Calpe (GIB) / FC Santa Coloma (AND)

10 Bala Town (WAL) / Larne (NIR)

GROUP 6

Seeded:

1 Fehérvár (HUN) / Ararat Yerevan (ARM)

2 Slovácko (CZE)

3 Universitatea Craiova (ROU)

4 Qarabağ (AZE)

5 AEK Athens (GRE)

Unseeded:

6 Velež (BIH) / Coleraine (NIR)

7 Paide Linnameeskond (EST) / Śląsk Wrocław (POL)

8 Laçi (ALB) / Podgorica (MNE)

9 Ashdod (ISR)

10 Lokomotiv Plovdiv (BUL)

GROUP 7

Seeded:

1 Austria Wien (AUT)

2 Osijek (CRO)

3 Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

4 Basel 1893 (SUI)

5 Feyenoord (NED)

Unseeded:

6 Dečić (MNE) / Drita (KOS)

7 Racing FC Union Lëtzebuerg (LUX) / Breidablik (ISL)

8 La Fiorita (SMR) / Birkirkara (MLT)

9 Sfintul Gheorghe (MDA) / Partizani (ALB)

10 Pogoń Szczecin (POL)

GROUP 8

Seeded:

1 Sūduva (LTU) / Valmiera (LVA)

2 Vaduz (LIE)

3 FC Spartak Trnava (SVK) / Mosta (MLT)

4 Molde (NOR)

5 Maribor (SVN) / Urartu (ARM)

Unseeded:

6 Hammarby (SWE)

7 Raków Czestochowa (POL)

8 Sepsi OSK Sfantu Gheorghe (ROU)

9 Servette (SUI)

10 Újpest (HUN)

GROUP 9

Seeded:

1 Hajduk Split (CRO)

2 Vojvodina (SRB)

3 Aberdeen (SCO)

4 Copenhagen (DEN)

5 Rosenborg (NOR)

Unseeded:

6 FH Hafnarfjördur (ISL) / Sligo Rovers (IRL)

7 Tobol Kostanay (KAZ)

8 BK Häcken (SWE)

9 Torpedo-Belaz Zhodino (BLR)

10 Panevezys (LTU)

Road to Tirana: season calendar

Second qualifying round draw: 16 June

First qualifying round: 8 & 15 July

Third qualifying round draw: 19 July

Second qualifying round: 22 & 29 July

Play-off round draw: 2 August

Third qualifying round: 5 & 12 August

Play-offs: 19 & 26 August

Group stage draw: 27 August

Group stage: 16 & 30 September, 21 October, 4 & 25 November, 9 December

Knockout round play-off draw: 13 December

Knockout round play-offs: 17 & 24 February

Round of 16 draw: 25 February

Round of 16: 10 & 17 March

Quarter-finals & Semi-final draw: 18 March

Quarter-finals: 7 & 14 April

Semi-finals: 28 April & 5 May

Final: 25 May (National Arena, Tirana)

Special COVID rules

Please be aware of the special rules applicable to the qualifying phase and play-offs of the competition due to COVID-19, which can be found here.

In regards to travelling fans being admitted to matches, more information can be found here.