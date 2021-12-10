UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Every UEFA Europa Conference League Player of the Week

Friday 10 December 2021

Keep track of every UEFA Europa Conference League Player of Week this season.

Matchday6 Player of the Week Arthur Cabral Getty Images

A Player of the Week is voted for by you every UEFA Europa Conference League matchday, presented by Laufenn – keep track of them all right here.

Player of the Week

Matchday 1

Stipe Perica (Maccabi Tel-Aviv 4-1 Alashkert)

Matchday 2

Michael Lang (Basel 4-2 Kairat)

Matchday 3

Erik Botheim (Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma)

Matchday 4

Keito Nakamura (LASK 2-0 Alashkert)

Matchday 5

Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse)

Matchday 6

Arthur Cabral (Basel 3-0 Qarabağ)

