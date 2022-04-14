UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final ties set

There are four teams standing in the UEFA Europa Conference League; meet the sides still in the running for the top prize in Tirana.

Leicester vs Roma

Highlights: PSV 1-2 Leicester

UEFA ranking: 76

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group C (W2 D2 L2 F12 A11), 7-2agg Randers (PO KO), 3-2agg Rennes (R16), 2-1agg PSV (QF)

Last season: UEFA Europa League round of 32 (L 2-0agg vs Slavia Praha)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: round of 16 (2020/21)

UEFA ranking: 11

How they qualified: Group C winners (W4 D1 L1 F18 A11), 2-1agg Vitesse (R16), 5-2agg Bodø/Glimt (QF)

Last season: UEFA Europa League semi-finals (L 8-5agg vs Man. United)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1990/91)﻿

When and where is the Europa Conference League final? This season's final takes place at the National Arena in Tirana. The game will kick off at 21:00 CET on Wednesday 25 May.

Feyenoord vs Marseille

Highlights: Slavia Praha 1-3 Feyenoord

UEFA ranking: 48

How they qualified: Group E winners (W4 D2 L0 F11 A6), 8-3agg Partizan (R16), 6-4agg Slavia Praha (QF)

Last season: UEFA Europa League group stage (third in section)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (1973/74, 2001/02)﻿

UEFA ranking: 41

How they qualified: third in UEFA Europa League Group E (W1 D4 L1 F6 A7), 6-1agg Qarabağ (PO KO), 4-2agg Basel (R16), 3-1agg PAOK (QF)

Last season: UEFA Champions League group stage (fourth place)

UEFA Cup/Europa League best: runners-up (1998/99, 2003/04, 2017/18)