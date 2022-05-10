Europa Conference League games of the season: Vote for your favourite

The inaugural 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League has fulfilled its mission in extending access to top-level football and bringing attention to some off-the-radar talents – not least, Norwegian miracle-workers Bodø/Glimt.

As the campaign heads towards an exciting conclusion with the final pitting Roma against Feyenoord on 25 May, UEFA.com picks out ten games that had us on the edge of our seats. Which was your favourite?

28/04/2022, semi-final first leg

First leg highlights: Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

"There's a high risk factor in the way we play, yet it brings a lot of rewards," Cyriel Dessers said of Feyenoord's style after this end-to-end thriller. Dessers has benefitted more than most, and helped the hosts to a 2-0 lead before OM hit back to level prior to the break. Dessers restored the advantage seconds after the restart and, though the chances kept coming, that rounded off the scoring. "Completely mad" was the assessment of La Provence.

Must-see moment: Luis Sinisterra's smart back-heel to tee up Dessers for the opening goal﻿.

14/04/2022, quarter-final second leg

A 0-0 first-leg draw put the onus on PSV to take command and they did, Eran Zahavi putting them ahead on 27 minutes. The hosts had chances to extend their advantage but the Foxes struck twice late on to turn the tide. "It was a very intense game," said Leicester's James Maddison.

Must-see moment: Maddison's fierce finish for Leicester's equaliser, or the celebrations that followed Ricardo Pereira's 88th-minute winner.

07/04/2022, quarter-final first leg

Highlights: Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha

Having already met in the group stage, both sides knew what to expect and seemingly went for it even harder as a result, Ibrahim Traoré levelling for Slavia at the death. "Two good teams, six goals and plenty to keep the fans happy," Traoré said. "It was fun to play in.”

Must-see moment: In a game full of drama, Orkun Kökçü's free-kick for Feyenoord's third stands out.

17/03/2022, round of 16 second leg

Having won 1-0 in the first leg in Arnhem, the return leg looked like a formality for Roma, until Maximilian Wittek's hit just after the hour altered the script. There was time for another twist, though, as Tammy Abraham's late, late finish spared his side extra time. "We know how to deal with pressure," said Roma boss José Mourinho.

Must-see moment: Wittek's fabulous volley from range for Vitesse; kudos to Eli Dasa for an inviting ball to tee up his team-mate.

10/03/2022, round of 16 first leg

Highlights: PSV 4-4 Copenhagen

Copenhagen came to the Netherlands with a host of absentees but still managed to lead 1-0, 3-1 and 4-3 at various stages before Zahavi struck late to seal a draw for PSV. "Despite not having some players we scored four goals and that is amazing," said FCK boss Jess Thorup.

Must-see moment: Pep Biel's enterprise earned Vitesse their fourth; watch him pounce on a loose pass and then get up to deliver a fine finish.

10/03/2022, round of 16 first leg

Highlights: Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord

Bibras Natcho injured himself in the process of scoring Partizan's opener, setting the tone for a giddy encounter in Belgrade. "It could have been a little less exciting but the positive feeling remains," said Feyenoord captain, Jens Toornstra, who scored his side's first and last goal.

Must-see moment: Watch Luis Sinisterra take full advantage of an attempted clearance with a long-range whack for Feyenoord's fourth.

17/02/2022, knockout round play-off first leg

Roma could put their loss to Bodø/Glimt down to squad rotation but Celtic had no such excuse as they crashed at home against a side still in pre-season mode. Hugo Vetlesen smashed in their third from range. "We stayed attacking and kept believing," said forward Runar Espejord.

Must-see moment: Ola Solbakken's run down the right before he delivered the ball into the box in the run-up to Bodø/Glimt's second.

25/11/2021, group stage Matchday 5

Highlights: Qarabağ 2-2 Omonoia

A man down with two minutes of regulation time remaining, Omonoia had every right to despair when they went 2-1 down in Azerbaijan, Patrick Andrade's shot taking a cruel deflection on the way in. However, magic was in the air for the Cypriot side.

Must-see moment: Listen to the silence in the stadium as Jordi Gómez catches the Qarabağ goalkeeper off his line with a shot from halfway.

04/11/2021, group stage Matchday 4

With five goals before the interval and three red cards after the break, this was a topsy-turvy affair, Spurs relieved to hold on after being 3-0 up at one point. "To win while suffering is good for this team, these players," said new Spurs boss, Antonio Conte.

Must-see moment: Matúš Bero's unshowy but supremely elegant finish from a tight angle for Vitesse's second.

21/10/2021, group stage Matchday 3

Highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

"At least the positive thing from now on is that nobody will ask me why I always use the same players," said Mourinho, as his fringe selection endured a miserable night in Norway. No Mourinho side had previously conceded six goals in a game.

Must-see moment: Ola Solbakken's odd non-celebration for Bodø/Glimt's sixth, as if to say: 'Is this really happening?'