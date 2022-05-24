Europa Conference League Fan Festival: What's happening in Tirana

Tirana's Skanderbeg Square is hosting the Europa Conference League Fan Festival on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Located in the centre of the Albanian capital, the two-day celebration features music and live performances, as well as a 5 vs 5 pitch which will stage various football events.

The mayor of Tirana, Erion Veliaj, president of the Albanian FA, Armand Duka, and final ambassador, Lorik Cana, will kick off the festivities with a UEFA Europa Conference League trophy presentation on Tuesday morning, which will be followed by a day of events including performances by rocker Eugent Bushpepa and popstar Edea. On Wednesday, Top Albania Radio takes over, providing the afternoon's soundtrack.

Football events will be taking place throughout the festival, and there will be plenty of opportunities for those looking to show off their footballing ability in the 5 vs 5 arena.

If you're planning to check out the Fan Festival during your visit to Tirana, it's open from 10:45–23:00 CET on Tuesday 24 May and 11:00–18:00 on Wednesday 25 May, ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League final between Roma and Feyenoord.