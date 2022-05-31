Dimitri Payet tops fan vote for best goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League

Dimitri Payet's effort for Marseille against PAOK in the quarter-finals has been voted by fans as goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa Conference League.

The top ten goals of the 2021/22 competition were selected by UEFA's Technical Observer panel, and then put to a vote. The fans have agreed with the official choice, selecting Payet's incredible strike in top spot.

Jordi Gómez's effort for Omonoia against Qarabağ from his own half has been voted into second spot, with Lazaros Christodoulopoulos's own long-range effort for Anorthosis completing the top three.

Fans' favourite goal of the 2021/22 UEFA Europa League

1 Dimitri Payet (Marseille 2-1 PAOK) – Quarter-final first leg, 07/04/2022 (1st in official list)

2 Jordi Gómez (Qarabağ 2-2 Omonoia) – Group stage, 25/11/2021 (5th)

3 Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (Anorthosis 1-0 Gent) – Group stage, 25/11/2021 (9th)