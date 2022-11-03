Europa Conference League group stage: Who qualified for the knockout stages?

Group winners (through to round of 16): AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, West Ham, Villarreal﻿

Group runners-up (knockout round play-offs): Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan

Third-placed sides from UEFA Europa League group stage (knockout round play-offs): AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor

Third and fourth place and eliminated: Apollon, Austria Wien, ﻿Ballkani, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Hearts, Kö﻿ln, Molde, Pyunik, RFS, Shamrock Rovers, Silkeborg, Slavia Praha, Slovácko, Vaduz, Žalgiris

Last updated: 3 November

Group A Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BFK İstanbul Başakşehir 6 4 1 1 14 3 11 13 FIO Fiorentina 6 4 1 1 14 6 8 13 HEA Hearts 6 2 0 4 6 16 -10 6 RFS RFS 6 0 2 4 2 11 -9 2

İstanbul Başakşehir are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Fiorentina are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.﻿

Hearts finish third, RFS finish fourth.

Group B Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WES West Ham 6 6 0 0 13 4 9 18 AND Anderlecht 6 2 2 2 6 5 1 8 SIL Silkeborg 6 2 0 4 12 7 5 6 SB FCSB 6 0 2 4 3 18 -15 2

West Ham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Anderlecht are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Silkeborg finish third, FCSB finish fourth.

Group C Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts VLR Villarreal 6 4 1 1 14 9 5 13 LEC Lech 6 2 3 1 12 7 5 9 HAP H. Beer-Sheva 6 1 4 1 8 5 3 7 AUS Austria Wien 6 0 2 4 2 15 -13 2

Villarreal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Lech are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Hapoel Beer-Sheva finish third, Austria Wien finish fourth.

Group D Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts NIC Nice 6 2 3 1 8 7 1 9 PTZ Partizan 6 2 3 1 9 7 2 9 KÖL Köln 6 2 2 2 8 8 0 8 SLO Slovácko 6 1 2 3 8 11 -3 5

Nice are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Partizan are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Kö﻿ln finish third, Slovácko finish fourth.

Group E Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts AZ AZ Alkmaar 6 5 0 1 12 6 6 15 DNI Dnipro-1 6 3 1 2 9 7 2 10 APO Apollon 6 2 1 3 5 7 -2 7 VAD Vaduz 6 0 2 4 5 11 -6 2

AZ Alkmaar are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Dnipro-1 are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Apollon finish third, Vaduz finish fourth.

Group F Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DJU Djurgården 6 5 1 0 12 6 6 16 GNT Gent 6 2 2 2 10 6 4 8 MOL Molde 6 2 1 3 9 10 -1 7 SHA Shamrock Rovers 6 0 2 4 1 10 -9 2

Djurgården are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Gent are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Molde finish third, Shamrock Rovers finish fourth.

Group G Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SIV Sivasspor 6 3 2 1 11 7 4 11 CFR CFR Cluj 6 3 1 2 5 5 0 10 SLP Slavia Praha 6 2 2 2 6 7 -1 8 Ballkani 6 1 1 4 8 11 -3 4

Sivasspor are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

CFR Cluj are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Slavia Praha finish third, Ballkani finish fourth.

Group H Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SVB Slovan Bratislava 6 3 2 1 9 7 2 11 BSL Basel 6 3 2 1 11 9 2 11 PYU Pyunik 6 2 0 4 8 9 -1 6 ZAL Žalgiris 6 1 2 3 5 8 -3 5

Slovan Bratislava are through to the round of 16 as group winners.

Basel are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.

Pyunik finish third, Žalgiris finish fourth.