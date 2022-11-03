Europa Conference League group stage: Who qualified for the knockout stages?
Thursday 3 November 2022
Find out who advanced from their UEFA Europa Conference League groups.
Group winners (through to round of 16): AZ Alkmaar, Djurgården, İstanbul Başakşehir, Nice, Sivasspor, Slovan Bratislava, West Ham, Villarreal
Group runners-up (knockout round play-offs): Anderlecht, Basel, CFR Cluj, Dnipro-1, Fiorentina, Gent, Lech, Partizan
Third-placed sides from UEFA Europa League group stage (knockout round play-offs): AEK Larnaca, Bodø/Glimt, Braga, Lazio, Ludogorets, Qarabağ, Sheriff, Trabzonspor
Third and fourth place and eliminated: Apollon, Austria Wien, Ballkani, FCSB, Hapoel Beer-Sheva, Hearts, Köln, Molde, Pyunik, RFS, Shamrock Rovers, Silkeborg, Slavia Praha, Slovácko, Vaduz, Žalgiris
All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Last updated: 3 November
Group A
Group A
İstanbul Başakşehir are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Fiorentina are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Hearts finish third, RFS finish fourth.
Group B
Group B
West Ham are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Anderlecht are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Silkeborg finish third, FCSB finish fourth.
Group C
Group C
Villarreal are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Lech are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Hapoel Beer-Sheva finish third, Austria Wien finish fourth.
Group D
Group D
Nice are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Partizan are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Köln finish third, Slovácko finish fourth.
Group E
Group E
AZ Alkmaar are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Dnipro-1 are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Apollon finish third, Vaduz finish fourth.
Group F
Group F
Djurgården are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Gent are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Molde finish third, Shamrock Rovers finish fourth.
Group G
Group G
Sivasspor are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
CFR Cluj are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Slavia Praha finish third, Ballkani finish fourth.
Group H
Group H
Slovan Bratislava are through to the round of 16 as group winners.
Basel are through to the knockout round play-offs as runners-up.
Pyunik finish third, Žalgiris finish fourth.