Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who needs what to qualify?
Thursday 13 October 2022
Article summary
As Matchday 4 approaches we discover who can qualify for the round of 16 and whether any teams could be out of the running by Matchday 5.
Article top media content
Article body
Could be confirmed in the top two on Matchday 4: İstanbul Başakşehir, West Ham*, Villarreal*, AZ*, Djurgården
*could be confirmed as group winners
Could be eliminated on Matchday 4: FCSB, Slovácko, Shamrock Rovers, Žalgiris
All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA.
Last updated: 12 October
Group A Live now
13/10: İstanbul Başakşehir (7) vs RFS (2), Fiorentina (4) vs Hearts (3)
İstanbul Başakşehir will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Hearts lose.
27/10: Fiorentina vs İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts vs RFS
03/11: RFS vs Fiorentina, İstanbul Başakşehir vs Hearts
Group B Live now
13/10: FCSB (1) vs Silkeborg (3), West Ham (9) vs Anderlecht (4)
West Ham will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat. West Ham will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Silkeborg do not.
FCSB will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Anderlecht avoid defeat.
27/10: Anderlecht vs FCSB, West Ham vs Silkeborg
03/11: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht
Group C Live now
13/10: Austria Wien (1) vs Villarreal (9), H. Beer-Sheva (2) vs Lech (4)
Villarreal will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Beer-Sheva do not win. Villarreal will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Lech Poznań do not.
27/10: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech
03/11: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien
Group D Live now
13/10: Partizan (5) vs Köln (4), Nice (5) vs Slovácko (1)
Slovácko will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Partizan win.
27/10: Slovácko vs Köln, Nice vs Partizan
03/11: Partizan vs Slovácko, Köln vs Nice
Group E Live now
13/10: Apollon Limassol (1)vs AZ Alkmaar (9), Vaduz (2) vs Dnipro-1 (4)
AZ will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Vaduz do not win. AZ will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Dnipro-1 do not.
27/10: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar, Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol
03/11: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1
Group F Live now
13/10: Djurgården (7) vs Gent (4), Shamrock Rovers (1) vs Molde (4)
Djurgården will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Shamrock Rovers do not.
Shamrock Rovers will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Gent do not win.
27/10: Molde vs Djurgården, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent
03/11: Djurgården vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde
Group G Live now
13/10: CFR Cluj (4) vs Slavia Praha (4), Ballkani (4) vs Sivasspor (4)
Nothing can be settled in Matchday 4
27/10: Ballkani vs Slavia Praha, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj
03/11: Slavia Praha vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani
Group H Live now
13/10: Slovan Bratislava (4) vs Basel (6), Žalgiris (1) vs Pyunik (6)
Žalgiris will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Basel win.
27/10: Basel vs Žalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik
03/11: Žalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel