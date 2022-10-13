Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who needs what to qualify?

Could be confirmed in the top two on Matchday 4: İstanbul Başakşehir, West Ham*, Villarreal*, AZ*, Djurgården

*could be confirmed as group winners

Could be eliminated on Matchday 4: FCSB, Slovácko, Shamrock Rovers, Žalgiris

Last updated: 12 October

Group A

Group A Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BFK İstanbul Başakşehir 4 3 1 0 10 0 10 10 FIO Fiorentina 4 2 1 1 9 5 4 7 HEA Hearts 4 1 0 3 3 12 -9 3 RFS RFS 4 0 2 2 1 6 -5 2

13/10: İstanbul Başakşehir (7) vs RFS (2), Fiorentina (4) vs Hearts (3)

İstanbul Başakşehir will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Hearts lose.

27/10: Fiorentina vs İstanbul Başakşehir, Hearts vs RFS

03/11: RFS vs Fiorentina, İstanbul Başakşehir vs Hearts

Group B

Group B Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts WES West Ham 4 4 0 0 9 3 6 12 SIL Silkeborg 4 2 0 2 12 4 8 6 AND Anderlecht 4 1 1 2 1 3 -2 4 SB FCSB 4 0 1 3 1 13 -12 1

13/10: FCSB (1) vs Silkeborg (3), West Ham (9) vs Anderlecht (4)

West Ham will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat. West Ham will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Silkeborg do not.

FCSB will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Anderlecht avoid defeat.

27/10: Anderlecht vs FCSB, West Ham vs Silkeborg

03/11: FCSB vs West Ham, Silkeborg vs Anderlecht

Group C

Group C Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts VLR Villarreal 4 4 0 0 12 4 8 12 LEC Lech 4 1 2 1 8 6 2 5 HAP H. Beer-Sheva 4 0 3 1 2 3 -1 3 AUS Austria Wien 4 0 1 3 1 10 -9 1

13/10: Austria Wien (1) vs Villarreal (9), H. Beer-Sheva (2) vs Lech (4)

Villarreal will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Beer-Sheva do not win. Villarreal will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Lech Poznań do not.

27/10: Villarreal vs H. Beer-Sheva, Austria Wien vs Lech

03/11: Lech vs Villarreal, H. Beer-Sheva vs Austria Wien

Group D

Group D Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts PTZ Partizan 4 2 2 0 7 4 3 8 NIC Nice 4 1 3 0 4 3 1 6 KÖL Köln 4 1 1 2 5 6 -1 4 SLO Slovácko 4 0 2 2 6 9 -3 2

13/10: Partizan (5) vs Köln (4), Nice (5) vs Slovácko (1)

Slovácko will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Partizan win.

27/10: Slovácko vs Köln, Nice vs Partizan

03/11: Partizan vs Slovácko, Köln vs Nice

Group E

Group E Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts AZ AZ Alkmaar 4 3 0 1 8 4 4 9 DNI Dnipro-1 4 1 2 1 6 5 1 5 APO Apollon 4 1 1 2 4 6 -2 4 VAD Vaduz 4 0 3 1 4 7 -3 3

13/10: Apollon Limassol (1)vs AZ Alkmaar (9), Vaduz (2) vs Dnipro-1 (4)

AZ will be confirmed in the top two if they win, or if they draw and Vaduz do not win. AZ will be confirmed in the round of 16 as group winners if they win and Dnipro-1 do not.

27/10: Vaduz vs AZ Alkmaar, Dnipro-1 vs Apollon Limassol

03/11: Apollon Limassol vs Vaduz, AZ Alkmaar vs Dnipro-1

Group F

Group F Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts DJU Djurgården 4 3 1 0 8 4 4 10 MOL Molde 4 2 1 1 7 3 4 7 GNT Gent 4 1 1 2 5 5 0 4 SHA Shamrock Rovers 4 0 1 3 0 8 -8 1

13/10: Djurgården (7) vs Gent (4), Shamrock Rovers (1) vs Molde (4)

Djurgården will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Shamrock Rovers do not.

Shamrock Rovers will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Gent do not win.

27/10﻿: Molde vs Djurgården, Shamrock Rovers vs Gent

03/11﻿: Djurgården vs Shamrock Rovers, Gent vs Molde

Group G

Group G Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts SIV Sivasspor 4 2 1 1 7 6 1 7 CFR CFR Cluj 4 2 1 1 4 2 2 7 SLP Slavia Praha 4 1 1 2 4 6 -2 4 Ballkani 4 1 1 2 8 9 -1 4

13/10: CFR Cluj (4) vs Slavia Praha (4), Ballkani (4) vs Sivasspor (4)

Nothing can be settled in Matchday 4

27/10﻿: Ballkani vs Slavia Praha, Sivasspor vs CFR Cluj

03/11﻿: Slavia Praha vs Sivasspor, CFR Cluj vs Ballkani

Group H

Group H Played P Won W Draws D Lost L For Against Goal difference Points Pts BSL Basel 4 2 1 1 7 6 1 7 PYU Pyunik 4 2 0 2 6 5 1 6 SVB Slovan Bratislava 4 1 2 1 5 5 0 5 ZAL Žalgiris 4 1 1 2 2 4 -2 4

13/10: Slovan Bratislava (4) vs Basel (6), Žalgiris (1) vs Pyunik (6)

Žalgiris will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose and Basel win.

27/10﻿: Basel vs Žalgiris, Slovan Bratislava vs Pyunik

03/11﻿: Žalgiris vs Slovan Bratislava, Pyunik vs Basel