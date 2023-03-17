UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final draw: West Ham meet Gent, Fiorentina face Lech

The 2022/23 UEFA Europa Conference League quarter-final and semi-final draws have been made, with West Ham paired with a young Gent side that stunned İstanbul Başakşehir this week by scoring four goals in seven minutes, including a record-breaking hat-trick for 20-year-old Gift Orban.

Two of the competition's top-scoring teams meet elsewhere as Lech line up against Fiorentina, while there's a Low Countries derby of sorts as Anderlecht take on AZ Alkmaar. Nice's first European quarter-final in 63 years will be against relative regulars at this stage, Swiss side Basel.

Europa Conference League draws Quarter-finals First legs: Thursday 13 April

Gent vs West Ham (18:45 CET)

Lech vs Fiorentina (21:00 CET)

Anderlecht vs AZ (21:00 CET)

Basel vs Nice (21:00 CET) Second legs: Thursday 19 April

Fiorentina vs Lech (18:45 CET)

AZ vs Anderlecht (18:45 CET)

West Ham vs Gent (21:00 CET)

Nice vs Basel (21:00 CET) Semi-finals First legs: Thursday 11 May

Lech / Fiorentina vs Basel / Nice (21:00 CET)

Gent / West Ham vs Anderlecht / AZ (21:00 CET) Second legs: Thursday 18 May

Basel / Nice vs Lech / Fiorentina (21:00 CET)

Anderlecht / AZ vs Gent / West Ham (21:00 CET)

When will the games take place?

Quarter-final first legs: 13 April

Quarter-final second legs: 20 April

Semi-final first legs: 11 May

Semi-final second legs: 18 May

Meet the Conference League last eight

How did the draw work?

There was a free draw for the quarter-finals, meaning no seedings or country protection, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that followed.

Because Anderlecht and UEFA Europa League quarter-finalists Union Saint-Gilloise share the same stadium for home matches and cannot play on the same night, Anderlecht's last-eight tie with AZ Alkmaar was reversed. Union Saint-Gilloise, who finished higher in Belgium last season, had priority.

Should Union Saint-Gilloise (UEFA Europa League) and Anderlecht both qualify for the semi-finals, Anderlecht's semi-final will be reversed. The first leg – against Gent or West Ham – will be played in Brussels.

Was there also a draw for the final?

Yes, for administrative purposes. The winners of semi-final 1 (Lech / Fiorentina vs ﻿Basel / ﻿﻿Nice) will be the home side for the final in Prague on Wednesday 7 June.

The winners of the four quarter-finals advance to the semi-finals, while the semi-final winners head to the final. All losing sides are out of 2022/23 European competition.