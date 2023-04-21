UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa Conference League final tickets go on sale via UEFA.com

Friday, April 21, 2023

The ticket sales process for the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final has started on UEFA.com – find out how to apply. The final takes place in Prague on 7 June.

Prague's Eden Aréna staged the 2015 U21 EURO final
Prague's Eden Aréna staged the 2015 U21 EURO final UEFA via Getty Images

Ticket sales for the 2023 UEFA Europa Conference League final have started exclusively via UEFA.com and will run until 28 April at 14:00 CEST.

As usual, fans of the two teams and the general public are being allocated the majority of the tickets for the final, which will be played at Prague's Eden Aréna in Czechia on Wednesday 7 June, kicking off at 21:00 CEST.

Apply for tickets

A total of 13,000 tickets out of 18,000 (the stadium’s capacity for the final) are available for fans and the general public to purchase. The two teams that reach the final will receive 5,000 each, while the remaining tickets are being offered for sale to fans worldwide via UEFA.com.

The ticket sale and allocation process for the tickets reserved for the fans of the finalists will be organised by the clubs involved. The remaining tickets are for the local organising structure, UEFA and national associations, commercial partners and broadcasters.

For the sales process on UEFA.com, tickets will not be sold on a first-come, first-served basis. Instead, a ballot will be conducted to allocate the tickets once the application period has ended.

In the ticket portal, applicants can choose whether they want to enter the lottery in any case or only if their team qualifies. For the lottery, the ticket quota will be allocated fairly between these two groups of applicants, taking account of the number of applications received within each group.

Ticket prices for the 2023 Europa Conference League final

The price categories for tickets for the general public are as follows, and you can apply for up to four tickets per person:

Category 4: €25
Category 3: €45
Category 2: €85
Category 1: €125

Accessibility tickets for disabled spectators are available for €25 (ticket priced at Category 4 rate and one companion ticket provided for free).

Apply for tickets

How you get your tickets

Tickets will be delivered by means of the official UEFA mobile tickets app a few days before the match. Ticket holders will need to download the official app, which is available for Android and iPhone users. The app allows fans to securely download, transfer, keep and assign guest tickets anytime and anywhere. The FAQ section of the app includes videos on how to use mobile tickets.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Friday, April 21, 2023

Selected for you

Where is the 2023 final?
Live 20/04/2023

Where is the 2023 final?

The final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.
What time does the final kick off?
Live 17/04/2023

What time does the final kick off?

The 2022/23 Europa Conference League final takes place in Prague on 7 June 2023.
Meet the semi-finalists
Live 21/04/2023

Meet the semi-finalists

Get the lowdown on the teams remaining in the Europa Conference League.