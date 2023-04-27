UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

West Ham vs AZ Europa Conference League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Thursday, April 27, 2023

When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between West Ham and AZ Alkmaar.

Jarrod Nowen (L) and Lucas Paquetá celebrate a quarter-final goal for West Ham
Jarrod Nowen (L) and Lucas Paquetá celebrate a quarter-final goal for West Ham Getty Images

West Ham and AZ Alkmaar meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 11 May.

West Ham vs AZ at a glance

When: Thursday 11 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg
How to follow: Build-up and live coverage can be found here﻿

Where to watch West Ham vs AZ

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

Highlights: West Ham 4-1 Gent

What do you need to know?

Semi-finalists in the Europa League last season, West Ham were denied a a final place by Eintracht Frankfurt, and will be understandably eager to avoid another last-four exit this time around – especially as winning the competition is now their only hope of securing a European place for next season. The East London side won the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup, and reached the final again in 1976, but making it to Prague would be a huge bonus at the end of a tough season.

AZ, meanwhile, lost their only past major UEFA club competition final to another English side, Ipswich, in the 1980/81 UEFA Cup, but have the wind in their sails, their junior selection having stormed to glory against Hajduk Split in the UEFA Youth League final in April. Their record in England is not good (L6 with 20 goals conceded), but should they break that duck, they can call on mighty recent European home form in the second leg: they are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA games in Alkmaar (W17 D8).

Possible line-ups

West Ham*: Aréola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Souček , Paquetá; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen

AZ*: Ryan; Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Beukema, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Van Brederode

*line-ups from quarter-final second legs

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 2-0 Anderlecht (4-1 pens)

Form guide

West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): ﻿ LWWDDW
Where they stand: 14th in English Premier League

AZ
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLD ﻿
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie﻿

Expert predictions

Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter
To follow

Derek Brookman, AZ reporter
To follow

View from the camps

David Moyes, West Ham manager: "It's a brilliant achievement by all the players. It's special, it really is. We'll look forward to the semi-finals."

Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "Some people thought we were finished [after AZ lost the first leg of our quarter-final 2-0 at Anderlecht]. We have showed those people what we can do and who we are. I'm very proud of my side."

What happens next?

The second leg takes place in Alkmaar on 18 May, with the winners advancing to the 2023 Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina or Basel.

West Ham or AZ will be the nominal home team for the final.

The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's final on 7 June.

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Selected for you

Meet the semi-finalists
Live 25/04/2023

Meet the semi-finalists

Get the lowdown on the teams remaining in the Europa Conference League.
Conference League form guide
Live 27/04/2023

Conference League form guide

UEFA.com keeps track on how the Europa Conference League hopefuls are faring this season.
Where is the 2023 final?
Live 25/04/2023

Where is the 2023 final?

The final will take place at Prague's Eden Arena on 7 June 2023.
Past meetings, head-to-heads
Live 25/04/2023

Past meetings, head-to-heads

How the last four have fared against all their potential opponents between now and the final.