West Ham vs AZ Europa Conference League semi-final first leg preview: Where to watch, kick-off time, predicted line-ups
Thursday, April 27, 2023
When is it? How can you watch it? What are the possible line-ups? All you need to know about the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg between West Ham and AZ Alkmaar.
West Ham and AZ Alkmaar meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg on Thursday 11 May.
West Ham vs AZ at a glance
When: Thursday 11 May (21:00 CET kick-off)
Where: London Stadium, London
What: UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first leg
Where to watch West Ham vs AZ
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.
What do you need to know?
Semi-finalists in the Europa League last season, West Ham were denied a a final place by Eintracht Frankfurt, and will be understandably eager to avoid another last-four exit this time around – especially as winning the competition is now their only hope of securing a European place for next season. The East London side won the 1965 European Cup Winners' Cup, and reached the final again in 1976, but making it to Prague would be a huge bonus at the end of a tough season.
AZ, meanwhile, lost their only past major UEFA club competition final to another English side, Ipswich, in the 1980/81 UEFA Cup, but have the wind in their sails, their junior selection having stormed to glory against Hajduk Split in the UEFA Youth League final in April. Their record in England is not good (L6 with 20 goals conceded), but should they break that duck, they can call on mighty recent European home form in the second leg: they are unbeaten in their last 25 UEFA games in Alkmaar (W17 D8).
Possible line-ups
West Ham*: Aréola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Rice, Souček , Paquetá; Benrahma, Antonio, Bowen
AZ*: Ryan; Sugawara, Hatzidiakos, Beukema, Kerkez; Clasie, Mijnans, Reijnders; Odgaard, Pavlidis, Van Brederode
*line-ups from quarter-final second legs
Form guide
West Ham
Form (all competitions, most recent first): LWWDDW
Where they stand: 14th in English Premier League
AZ
Form (all competitions, most recent first): WWWLLD
Where they stand: 4th in Dutch Eredivisie
Expert predictions
Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter
Derek Brookman, AZ reporter
View from the camps
David Moyes, West Ham manager: "It's a brilliant achievement by all the players. It's special, it really is. We'll look forward to the semi-finals."
Pascal Jansen, AZ Alkmaar coach: "Some people thought we were finished [after AZ lost the first leg of our quarter-final 2-0 at Anderlecht]. We have showed those people what we can do and who we are. I'm very proud of my side."
What happens next?
The second leg takes place in Alkmaar on 18 May, with the winners advancing to the 2023 Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina or Basel.
West Ham or AZ will be the nominal home team for the final.
The Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia (pictured above) will host this season's final on 7 June.