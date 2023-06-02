Europa Conference League final preview: Fiorentina vs West Ham – where to watch, kick-off time, possible line-ups, form guide

Fiorentina and West Ham meet in the UEFA Europa Conference League final on Wednesday 7 June.

Fiorentina vs West Ham at a glance When: Wednesday 7 June (21:00 local time)

Where: Eden Arena in Prague, Czechia

What: UEFA Europa Conference League final

Where to watch the Europa Conference League on TV

Fans can find their local UEFA Europa Conference League broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Fiorentina have not won a major European title since the 1960/61 European Cup Winners' Cup, but the Viola can dare to dream in Prague. They have firepower like no other side in the Europa Conference League this season, having scored 36 goals in 14 games en route to the final (including seven for competition top scorer Arthur Cabral).

Semi-finalists in the Europa League last season, David Moyes's West Ham have gone a step further in the Europa Conference League and a first major continental success since 1965 is in sight. They may have reason to feel at home in Prague too: both Tomáš Souček and Vladimír Coufal played at Eden Arena during their time at Slavia Praha.

Meet the finalists

Possible starting line-ups

Fiorentina: Terracciano; Dodô, Quarta, Milenković, Biraghi; Mandragora, Amrabat; González, Bonaventura, Ikoné; Cabral

West Ham: Aréola; Kehrer, Zouma, Aguerd, Cresswell; Souček, Rice, Paquetá; Bowen, Antonio, Benrahma

Form guide

Fiorentina

Form (all competitions, most recent first): WLDWWL

Where they stand: 9th in Italian Serie A

West Ham

Form: LWWLWW

Where they finished: 14th in English Premier League

Expert predictions

Paolo Menicucci, Fiorentina reporter

This is Fiorentina's first European final in 33 years, and Vincenzo Italiano's side will be under some pressure as they aim to win the club's first continental title since 1961. However, they have showed throughout the campaign that they can always create chances (they have had 259 attempts on goal, 83 more than their nearest rivals Gent) and score plenty (36 so far, nine more than second-ranked West Ham). If it all clicks in Prague, West Ham will be in for an extremely torrid night.

Lynsey Hooper, West Ham reporter

The Hammers are in their first major European final for 40 years, but they are not content with just making it to Prague. Across this campaign the east London side have been the team to beat, maintaining an unbeaten record and only drawing once. Lifting the trophy would see them finish the season in the strongest possible way.

View from the camps

Vincenzo Italiano, Fiorentina coach: "It is my first season in Europe and reaching the final is a great satisfaction. This path to the final will always remain with us but now we have a mission to complete. Having three teams in the final is a reason of great pride for Italian football. I'm sure we all have a say in the final﻿."

David Moyes, West Ham coach: "We're absolutely thrilled. It's a big achievement for the club, but now it's about going and winning it﻿."