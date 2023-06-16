UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying explained: Dates, how it works

A total of 22 teams will earn their places in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage via qualifying, with the other ten sides parachuting down from the UEFA Europa League play-offs.

UEFA.com explains how it works and when it all takes place.

Seedings, any groupings and the procedures will be available from 09:00 CET on the day of each draw.

First qualifying round

Teams involved (62)

62 automatic entrants

Dates

Draw: 20 June 2023

First legs: 13 July 2023

Second legs: 20 July 2023

How does it work?

The sides play each other over two legs. The 31 winners advance to the second qualifying round (Main Path).

All defeated sides are eliminated from UEFA club competition for the season.

Second qualifying round

Teams involved (106)

3 teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League preliminary round

13 teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League first qualifying round

59 automatic entrants

31 first qualifying round winners



Dates

Draw: 21 June 2023

First legs: 27 July 2023

Second legs: 3 August 2023

How does it work?

The third qualifying round is divided into two paths:

• The Champions Path features 13 teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League first qualifying round and three teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League preliminary round﻿.

• The Main Path features 59 automatic entrants and 31 first qualifying round winners.

The 16 sides in the Champions Path play each other over two legs. The eight winning sides advance to the third qualifying round (Champions Path).

The 90 sides in the Main Path play each other over two legs. The 45 winning sides advance to the third qualifying round (Main Path).

All defeated sides are eliminated from UEFA club competition for the season.

Third qualifying round

Teams involved (64)

8 second qualifying round Champions Path winners

2 teams eliminated from UEFA Champions League first qualifying round

9 automatic entrants

45 second qualifying round Main Path winners

Dates

Draw: 24 July 2023

First legs: 10 August 2023

Second legs: 17 August 2023

How does it work?

The third qualifying round is divided into two paths:

• The Champions Path features eight second qualifying round Champions Path winners plus two teams eliminated from the UEFA Champions League first qualifying round﻿.

• The Main Path features 9 automatic entrants and 45 second qualifying round winners.

The ten sides in the Champions Path play each other over two legs. The five winning sides advance to the play-off round (Champions Path).

The 54 sides in the Main path play each other over two legs. The 27 winning sides advance to the play-off round (Main Path).

All defeated sides are eliminated from UEFA club competition for the season.

Play-off round

Teams involved (44) 5 automatic entrants

5 third qualifying round Champions Path winners

27 third qualifying round Main Path winners

5 teams eliminated from UEFA Europa League third qualifying round (Champions Path)

2 teams eliminated Europa League third qualifying round (Main Path)

Dates

Draw: 7 August 2023

First legs: 24 August 2023

Second legs: 31 August 2023

How does it work?

The play-off qualifying round is divided into two paths:

• The Champions Path features five third qualifying round Champions Path winners plus five teams eliminated from UEFA Europa League third qualifying round﻿ (Champions Path).

• The Main Path features 5 automatic entrants, 27 third qualifying round Main Path winners and two teams eliminated from UEFA Europa League third qualifying round﻿ (Main Path).

The ten sides in the Champions Path play each other over two legs. The five winning sides advance to the group stage.

The 34 sides in the Main path play each other over two legs. The 17 winning sides advance to the group stage.

All defeated sides are eliminated from UEFA club competition for the season.