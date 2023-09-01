UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa Conference League group stage draw pots confirmed

Friday, September 1, 2023

The seeding pots for today's UEFA Europa Conference League group stage draw are now known.

Fiorentina are back in contention after reaching the 2023 final
The draw will be streamed live on UEFA.tv from 14:30 CET.

Group stage draw: Lowdown

Pot 1

Frankfurt (GER)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Club Brugge (BEL) – UEL M
AZ Alkmaar (NED) – UEL C
Gent (BEL) – T
Fenerbahçe (TUR) – U
LOSC Lille (FRA) – UEL O
Ferencváros (HUN)

Pot 2

PAOK (GRE) – UEL P
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) – V
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR) – UEL N
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Aston Villa (ENG) – UEL L
Ludogorets (BUL)
Fiorentina (ITA)
Bodø/Glimt (NOR) – UEL K

Europa Conference League 2022/23 top ten goals

Pot 3

Genk (BEL) – T
Zorya Luhansk (UKR)
Astana (KAZ)
Beşiktaş (TUR) – U
HJK Helsinki (FIN)
Legia Warszawa (POL) – UEL S
Spartak Trnava (SVK) – V
Olimpija Ljubljana (SVN)

Pot 4

Zrinjski (BIH)
KÍ Klaksvík (FRO)
Aberdeen (SCO) – UEL F
Čukarički (SRB) – UEL Q
Lugano (SUI) – UEL R
Breidablik (ISL)
Nordsjælland (DEN)
Ballkani (KOS)

Download the Europa app

Why are some clubs paired?

In the case of associations with two representatives, these clubs will be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with three representatives, only two clubs will be paired.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage, these clubs will also be paired so that their matches kick off at different times.

In the case of associations with one representative in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and three representatives in the UEFA Europa League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

In the case of associations with three representatives in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage and one representative in the UEFA Europa League group stage, the unpaired UEFA Europa Conference League club will be paired with the club in the UEFA Europa League group stage.

All these pairings will be based on TV audiences.

Conference League great saves of the season

What are the Europa Conference League group stage dates?

Matchday 1: 21 September 2023
Matchday 2: 5 October 2023
Matchday 3: 26 October 2023
Matchday 4: 9 November 2023
Matchday 5: 30 November 2023
Matchday 6: 14 December 2023

