UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Europa Conference League round-up: Legia beat Aston Villa, Frankfurt and Fenerbahçe win

Thursday, September 21, 2023

The 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage began with some eye-catching results.

Legia Warszawa players celebrate after beating Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League
Legia Warszawa players celebrate after beating Aston Villa in the UEFA Europa Conference League Getty Images

There were goals, upsets and plenty of talking points all around the continent as the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage got under way in dramatic fashion.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday-evening action.

Europa League Predictor

Legia Warszawa 3-2 Aston Villa

Highlights: Legia 3-2 Aston Villa

Ernest Muçi's low finish early in the second half earned Legia a deserved victory as former European Cup winners Aston Villa's long-awaited return to group stage football ended in disappointment.

Jhon Durán headed the visitors level after Pawel Wszolek's third-minute opener, and Villa went into the break at 2-2, Lucas Digne's deflected strike cancelling out Muçi's first of the night before the Albanian forward struck again.

Key stat: This was Villa's first group stage game since the 2008/09 UEFA Cup; they had not conceded in their two previous European matches this season.

Genk 2-2 Fiorentina

Highlights: Genk 2-2 Fiorentina

Mark McKenzie's goal five minutes from time ensured that home team Genk did not finish empty-handed after last season's runners-up Fiorentina seemed set to open with a win.

Two Luca Ranieri headers either side of a close-range Andi Zeqiri equaliser gave the visitors the lead at half-time. Vincenzo Italiano's men were unable to build on that advantage after the break, and McKenzie found space in the area to nod in the fourth goal of the evening from a corner. Toluwalase Arokodare nearly gave Genk the victory but hit the post late on.

Key stat: Ranieri became the first Italian defender to score twice in a European game since Giorgio Chiellini for Juventus against Lech Poznań in the 2010/11 Europa League.

Frankfurt 2-1 Aberdeen

Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 Aberdeen

Frankfurt claimed a hard-fought victory at home to Aberdeen courtesy of goals by Omar Marmoush and Robin Koch.

The German side, Europa League finalists two seasons ago, took an early lead when Marmoush converted from the penalty spot only for Dante Polvara to level the contest with his first goal for Aberdeen. But Koch headed in a 61st-minute winner to see off the determined Scottish visitors.

Key stat: Frankfurt are unbeaten in 11 home matches in all competitions, since a 2-0 loss to Napoli in last season's Champions League round of 16 first leg.

Download the Europa app

Best of the rest

Highlights: Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar

• Group stage debutants Zrinjski came from 3-0 down at half-time to beat last season's semi-finalists AZ Alkmaar in a thriller. Substitute Zvonimir Kožulj scored the winner in the 81st minute, his second of the game, to complete the turnaround.

• Fenerbahçe eased to victory over Danish outfit Nordsjælland in Group H. Miguel Crespo, Michy Batshuayi and Serdar Aziz put the home team in control before Oliver Villadsen's consolation for the visitors.

• KÍ Klaksvík of the Faroe Islands started their first ever group stage campaign with defeat in Slovakia. Deni Pavlović provided a moment to remember by giving them the lead just after half-time, but Vladimír Weiss and Aleksandar Čavrić replied for Slovan Bratislava.

All the Matchday 1 results

Group A: LOSC Lille 2-0 Olimpija Ljubljana, Slovan Bratislava 2-1 KÍ Klaksvík
Group B: Maccabi Tel Aviv 3-2 Breidablik, Zorya Luhansk 1-1 Gent
Group C: Viktoria Plzeň 1-0 Ballkani, Dinamo Zagreb 5-1 Astana
Group D: Club Brugge 1-1 Beşiktaş, Lugano 0-0 Bodø/Glimt
Group E: Legia 3-2 Aston Villa, Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar
Group F: Genk 2-2 Fiorentina, Ferencváros 3-1 Čukarički
Group G: Frankfurt 2-1 Aberdeen, HJK 2-3 PAOK
Group H: Ludogorets 4-0 Spartak Trnava, Fenerbahçe 3-1 Nordsjælland

All the Matchday 2 fixtures (5 October)

All times CET

Group A: Olimpija Ljubljana vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45), KÍ Klaksvík vs Lille (18:45)
Group B: Breidablik vs Zorya Luhansk (18:45), Gent vs Maccabi Tel Aviv (18:45)
Group C: Astana vs Viktoria Plzeň (16:30), Ballkani vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)
Group D: Bodø/Glimt vs Club Brugge (18:45), Beşiktaş vs Lugano (18:45)
Group E: AZ Alkmaar vs Legia (21:00), Aston Villa vs Zrinjski (21:00)
Group F: Fiorentina vs Ferencváros (21:00), Čukarički vs Genk (21:00)
Group G: PAOK vs Eintracht Frankfurt (21:00), Aberdeen vs HJK (21:00)
Group H: Nordsjælland vs Ludogorets (21:00), Spartak Trnava vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Selected for you

Group stage fixtures, results
Live 21/09/2023

Group stage fixtures, results

Keep track of all the 2023/24 Europa Conference League fixtures and results.
Conference League line-up
Live 21/09/2023

Conference League line-up

Get an overview of the 32 teams lining up in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League group stage.
2023/24 season: Dates, details
Live 21/09/2023

2023/24 season: Dates, details

What are the match dates? When will the 2024 final hosts be announced?
Europa Conference League records
Live 21/09/2023

Europa Conference League records

Most goals, biggest wins, youngest scorers, oldest players and plenty more.
VAR in Europa Conference League
Live 01/09/2023

VAR in Europa Conference League

VAR will be used throughout the 2023/24 Europa Conference League.
Where is the 2024 final?
Live 21/09/2023

Where is the 2024 final?

The final will take place at the AEK Arena in Athens, Greece.