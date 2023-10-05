Europa Conference League round-up: Aston Villa strike late, Fiorentina battle back

There was late drama, some surprise victories and historic results on Matchday 2 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday night action.

McGinn was the Villans' saviour courtesy of his late header Getty Images

Aston Villa 1-0 Zrinjski

Captain John McGinn was the Aston Villa hero with an added-time winner as Unai Emery's side picked up their first points in Group E. It looked set to be a frustrating night as Villa could not find a way through until McGinn headed in Matty Cash's cross.

Visitors Zrinjski had the best chance of the first half but captain Nemanja Bilbika was kept out by Emiliano Martínez. England forward Ollie Watkins was among three changes at the break for the Villans and they dominated the second half, getting the points through McGinn right at the end.

Key stat: Zrinjski goalkeeper Marin Marić made nine saves before finally being beaten in the 94th minute.

Jonathan Ikoné was all smiles after his late leveller Getty Images

Fiorentina 2-2 Ferencváros

Fiorentina were also indebted to a stoppage-time goal as they came back to rescue a draw in an enthralling affair.

Antonín Barák's header and Jonathan Ikoné's close-range strike – after the pair had come off the Viola bench – ensured a share of the points for the Serie A side.

Ferencváros had put themselves on the verge of sealing a first win against Italian opposition after Barnabás Varga's smart first-time finish and Ibrahim Cissé's powerful 50th-minute header.

Key stat: Fiorentina ended Ferencváros's ten-game winning streak, a run that stretched back to mid-August.

Tarik Tissoudali's double helped Gent go top BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Gent 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Tarik Tissoudali struck twice as Gent leapfrogged their opponents to go top of Group B.

The Moroccan international put the hosts ahead, firing past the onrushing Roi Mishpati after latching onto Julien De Sart's through ball. Dor Peretz went closest for the visitors, forcing a fine save from Gent keeper Davy Roef.

In added time, Tissoudali doubled his and Gent's tally for the night from the spot, coolly converting the kick after he was brought down by Ofir Davidzada.

Key stat: Gent are the first side to prevent Maccabi Tel-Aviv from scoring this season.

Best of the rest

• KÍ Klaksvík became the first side from the Faroe Islands to claim a point in a UEFA competition group stage, holding LOSC Lille to a goalless draw. The French outfit included Ayyoub Bouaddi in their starting line-up just three days after his 16th birthday.

• Ballkani stunned 24-time Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb in Pristina to secure a first home win in a European group. Almir Kryeziu and Walid Hamidi scored late in each half to create history for the reigning Kosovan title holders.

• Nordsjælland set a new landmark as the first club to score seven times in a match in the competition's history, running out 7-1 winners against Ludogorets in Farum. The hosts – helped by Benjamin Nygren's double strike – also set a new Europa Conference League record for the biggest victory in the process.

All the Matchday 2 results

Group A: Olimpija Ljubljana 0-1 Slovan Bratislava, KÍ Klaksvík 0-0 LOSC Lille

Group B: Breidablik 0-1 Zorya Luhansk, Gent 2-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Group C: Astana 1-2 Viktoria Plzeň, Ballkani 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb

Group D: Bodø/Glimt 0-1 Club Brugge, Beşiktaş 2-3 Lugano

Group E: AZ Alkmaar 1-0 Legia Warszawa, Aston Villa 1-0 Zrinjski

Group F: Fiorentina 2-2 Ferencváros, Čukarički 0-2 Genk

Group G: PAOK 2-1 Frankfurt, Aberdeen 1-1 HJK Helsinki

Group H: Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, Spartak Trnava 1-2 Fenerbahçe



All the Matchday 3 fixtures (26 October)

Group A: LOSC Lille vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45), KÍ Klaksvík vs Olimpija Ljubljana (18:45)

Group B: Gent vs Breidablik (18:45), Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Zorya Luhansk (18:45)

Group C: Ballkani vs Astana (18:45), Dinamo Zagreb vs Viktoria Plzeň (21:00)

Group D: Lugano vs Club Brugge (18:45), Bodø/Glimt vs Beşiktaş (21:00)

Group E: AZ Alkmaar vs Aston Villa (18:45), Zrinjski vs Legia Warszawa (21:00)

Group F: Genk vs Ferencváros (21:00), Fiorentina vs Čukarički (21:00)

Group G: Frankfurt vs HJK Helsinki (21:00), Aberdeen vs PAOK (21:00)

Group H: Fenerbahçe vs Ludogorets (18:45), Spartak Trnava vs FC Nordsjælland (21:00)