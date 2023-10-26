Europa Conference League round-up: Villa win again, Fenerbahçe perfect

A perfect record fell by the wayside, and yet there was history made amid goals galore for the likes of Aston Villa, Eintracht Frankfurt and Fiorentina on Matchday 3 of the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League group stage.

UEFA.com rounds up the Thursday-night action.

Highlights: AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa

Aston Villa continued their impressive form with a convincing win at AZ.

Leon Bailey broke the deadlock with a fine strike before Youri Tielemans opened his account for the Birmingham club from close range to put the visitors in control.

In-form Ollie Watkins extended the lead after half-time, tapping in following a scintillating counterattack, then John McGinn converted Bailey’s whipped cross. Ibrahim Sadiq reduced the deficit from distance, but the visitors were fully deserving of their victory.

Key stat: This was just AZ’s second home defeat in their 30 UEFA competition matches (W19 D9) on Dutch soil.

Highlights: Fenerbahçe 3-1 Ludogorets

Miha Zajc struck twice as Fenerbahçe kept up their perfect Group H start.

Michy Batshuayi added the finish to a quick counterattack shortly before half-time, with Zajc doubling the advantage from close range soon after it.

However, the visitors halved the deficit past the hour mark when the unfortunate Rodrigo Becão diverted the ball into his own net following a corner. Even so, the Yellow Canaries sealed maximum points as Zajc drilled home in added time.

Key stat: Fenerbahçe extended their winning start to this campaign to 18 matches across all competitions.

Highlights: Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički

Fiorentina eased past Čukarički and went top of Group F thanks to Lucas Beltran’s early double for last season’s tournament runners-up.

Jonathan Ikoné's stunner made it 3-0 by the 29th minute, before Luka Subotić was sent off for the away side.

Riccardo Sottil, Lucas Martinez Quarta and Maxime Lopez added second-half goals for Vincenzo Italiano's men, to equal the biggest victory in this competition's short history.

Key stat: The 6-0 margin was also a record win for the Viola in UEFA competition.

Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK

Frankfurt claimed a comfortable victory over HJK Helsinki after an impressive first-half showing.

The hosts made a fast start with Junior Dina Ebimbe converting a penalty awarded for handball with 12 minutes gone.

Shortly before the half-hour Robin Koch made it two, then Omar Marmoush scored another four minutes later. Frankfurt continued to attack and Tuta rose highest to head in Fares Chaibi’s corner on the stroke of half-time.

After the interval, Ellyes Skhiri finished off a fine team move by turning in Ebimbe’s cross. The latter player wrapped up the scoring with his second of the evening, converting Timothy Chandler’s cross.

Key stat: Frankfurt's victory marked their biggest success in Europe since 1993.

Best of the rest

Highlights: KÍ Klaksvík 3-0 Olimpija Ljubljana

• KÍ Klaksvík made history by becoming the first Faroe Islands club to record a group-stage victory in UEFA competition with a 3-0 home success over Olimpija Ljubljana, courtesy of goals by René Joensen, Páll Klettskard and skipper Jákup Andreasen in a 25-minute spell either side of half-time.

• A second-half LOSC Lille comeback, inspired by goals from Yusuf Yazıcı and Remy Cabella, halted Slovan Bratislava's winning Group A start and let the Ligue 1 outfit leapfrog their opponents into top spot. Slovan, reduced to ten men late on by Lucas Lovat's dismissal, led through Aleksandar Čavrić.

• Stefan Schwab's last-gasp spot kick completed a stunning fightback by PAOK against Aberdeen to maintain their perfect Group G record. Trailing by two goals entering the last 20 minutes, PAOK replied through Kiril Despodov and Vieirinha to set up the frantic finale at Pittodrie Stadium.

All the Matchday 3 results

Group A: LOSC Lille 2-1 Slovan Bratislava, KÍ Klaksvík 3-0 Olimpija Ljubljana

Group B: Gent 5-0 Breidablik, Maccabi Tel-Aviv P-P Zorya Luhansk*

Group C: Ballkani 1-2 Astana, Dinamo Zagreb 0-1 Viktoria Plzeň

Group D: Lugano 1-3 Club Brugge, Bodø/Glimt 3-1 Beşiktaş

Group E: AZ Alkmaar 1-4 Aston Villa, Zrinjski 1-2 Legia Warszawa

Group F: Genk 0-0 Ferencváros, Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički

Group G: Frankfurt 6-0 HJK Helsinki, Aberdeen 2-3 PAOK

Group H: Fenerbahçe 3-1 Ludogorets, Spartak Trnava 0-2 FC Nordsjælland

* Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Zorya Luhansk has been postponed to Saturday 25 November.

All the Matchday 4 fixtures (9 November)

Group A: Slovan Bratislava vs LOSC Lille (21:00), Olimpija Ljubljana vs KÍ Klaksvík (21:00)

Group B: Breidablik vs Gent (21:00), Zorya Luhansk vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (21:00)

Group C: Astana vs Ballkani (16:30), Viktoria Plzeň vs Dinamo Zagreb (18:45)

Group D: Beşiktaş vs Bodø/Glimt (18:45), Club Brugge vs FC Lugano (21:00)

Group E: Legia Warszawa vs Zrinjski (18:45), Aston Villa vs AZ Alkmaar (21:00)

Group F: Ferencváros vs Genk (18:45), Čukarički vs Fiorentina (18:45)

Group G: PAOK vs Aberdeen (18:45), HJK Helsinki vs Frankfurt (18:45)

Group H: Nordsjælland vs Spartak Trnava (18:45), Ludogorets vs Fenerbahçe (21:00)

