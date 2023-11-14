What to look out for on UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 5

It is fast approaching now or never as we move into the penultimate round of group stage fixtures in the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League. Aston Villa seek revenge against Legia, PAOK and Frankfurt battle for top spot and something has to give as Fiorentina host Genk.

In this piece presented by Enterprise Rent-A-Car, we pick out some key talking points ahead of Matchday 5. Remember: Every mission matters.

Thursday 30 November

Group A: Olimpija Ljubljana vs LOSC Lille (18:45), KÍ Klaksvík vs Slovan Bratislava (18:45)

Group B: Gent vs Zorya Luhansk (18:45), Breidablik vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv (21:00)

Group C: Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb (16:30), Ballkani vs Viktoria Plzeň (18:45)

Group D: Bodø/Glimt vs Lugano (18:45), Beşiktaş vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Group E: AZ Alkmaar vs Zrinjski (18:45), Aston Villa vs Legia Warszawa (21:00)

Group F: Fiorentina vs Genk (21:00), Čukarički vs Ferencváros (21:00)

Group G: HJK Helsinki vs Aberdeen (18:45), Frankfurt vs PAOK (21:00)

Group H: Nordsjælland vs Fenerbahçe (21:00), Spartak Trnava vs Ludogorets (21:00)

How qualifying for the knockouts works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Europa League groups.

Villa revenge best served cold

Unai Emery spoke after Aston Villa beat AZ Alkmaar 2-1 on Matchday 4 about the need of his team to get a "feel" for European competition after so long away. Well, so far his side have ticked off an agonising defeat, last-gasp win, blow-out triumph and a comeback victory. Next up: A revenge mission?

Villa were surprisingly beaten 3-2 at Legia Warszawa on the opening night. Ten weeks on, early autumn is now winter and the English team now have more of a "feel" for the competition so what better way to prove their progress than an act of vengeance that would take them clear of their opponents at the top of Group E?

Highlights: Legia 3-2 Aston Villa

Three-way tussle

Three into two doesn't go. Group F has developed into a three-way shoot-out for the top two spots between Fiorentina, Genk and Ferencváros. Four games in and the trio remain unbeaten, drawing all their meetings and beating point-less Serbian side Čukarički. Something has to give.

Fiorentina travel to Ferencváros on Matchday 6 but first is a home meeting with Genk, a match that could go a long way to deciding the section. The Belgian side twice came from behind to snatch a draw in September's reverse fixture but, with home advantage, the Viola will be confident of getting all three points this time around.

Highlights: Genk 2-2 Fiorentina

Aiming for top spot

The tweak to the competition format last season that brought the introduction of the knockout round play-offs has provided added incentive to finish top of the group, and therefore avoid a potentially thorny meeting with one of the teams transferring from the UEFA Europa League.

It means that while PAOK and Frankfurt have already secured their passage to the knockout stages, there will still be plenty to play for when they meet in Germany. The Greek side are in the box seat thanks to their 2-1 win in October's reverse fixture, a match that also ended 2-1 in terms of red cards following a dramatic denouement.

Highlights: PAOK 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt

When are the remaining Europa Conference League games? Matchday 6: 14 December 2023 Knockout round play-offs: 15 and 22 February 2024

Round of 16: 7 and 14 March 2024

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April 2024

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May 2024

Final: 29 May 2024

Further ahead

• Dinamo Zagreb have a proud European pedigree but they have a lot of work to do to escape Group C. Viktoria Plzeň have top spot wrapped up, so the Croatian giants must get a result in Astana next time out before a potential winner-takes-all meeting with Ballkani on Matchday 6.

• You have to expect the unexpected in the Europa Conference League, but there looks set to be plenty on the line for Ferencváros's home fixture against Fiorentina on 14 December. Their first meeting certainly didn't disappoint.

• The knockout round play-off draw, featuring the Europa Conference League group runners-up, takes place in Nyon on 18 December. Group winners can rest up a little: the round of 16 draw is on 23 February.