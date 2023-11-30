Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who's through, who's out?
Thursday, November 30, 2023
Check out who is through to the next phase and who is out of contention.
Confirmed in top two: Aston Villa, Bodø/Glimt, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Gent, LOSC Lille, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, PAOK*, Slovan Bratislava, Viktoria Plzeň*
*Group winners
Cannot finish in top two: Aberdeen, Beşiktaş, Breidablik, Čukarički, HJK, KÍ Klaksvík, Lugano, Olimpija Ljubljana, Spartak Trnava, Zorya Luhansk, Zrinjski
All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. All times CET.
Last updated: 30 November
Group A
14/12: Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Ljubljana (21:00), Lille vs KÍ Klaksvík (21:00)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
Group B
14/12: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Gent (21:00), Zorya Luhansk vs Breidablik (21:00)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
Group C
14/12: Viktoria Plzeň vs Astana (21:00), Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani (21:00)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
Group D
14/12: Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt (21:00), Lugano vs Beşiktaş (21:00)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
How qualifying for the knockout stage works
The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Europa League groups.
Group E
14/12: Legia vs AZ Alkmaar (18:45), Zrinjski vs Aston Villa (18:45)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
Group F
14/12: Genk vs Čukarički (18:45), Ferencváros vs Fiorentina (18:45)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
Group G
14/12: PAOK vs HJK (18:45), Aberdeen vs Eintracht Frankfurt (18:45)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.
Group H
14/12: Ludogorets vs Nordsjælland (18:45), Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava (18:45)
Matchday 6 permutations to follow.