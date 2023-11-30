Europa Conference League group stage permutations: Who's through, who's out?

Confirmed in top two: Aston Villa, Bodø/Glimt, Club Brugge, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fiorentina, Gent, LOSC Lille, Maccabi Tel-Aviv, PAOK*, Slovan Bratislava, Viktoria Plzeň*

*Group winners

Cannot finish in top two: Aberdeen, Beşiktaş, Breidablik, Čukarički, HJK, KÍ Klaksvík, Lugano, Olimpija Ljubljana, Spartak Trnava, Zorya Luhansk, Zrinjski

All information is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. All times CET.

Last updated: 30 November

14/12: Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Ljubljana (21:00), Lille vs KÍ Klaksvík (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

14/12: Maccabi Tel Aviv vs Gent (21:00), Zorya Luhansk vs Breidablik (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

14/12: Viktoria Plzeň vs Astana (21:00), Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

14/12: Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt (21:00), Lugano vs Beşiktaş (21:00)

Matchday 6 permutations to follow.

How qualifying for the knockout stage works

The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Europa League groups.