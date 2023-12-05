What to look out for on UEFA Europa Conference League Matchday 6

Fenerbahçe, Dinamo Zagreb and Ferencváros all have work to do heading into the final UEFA Europa Conference League group games as they bid for three of the five knockout places still up for grabs.

Thursday 14 December

Thursday 14 December

Group A: Slovan Bratislava vs Olimpija Ljubljana (21:00), LOSC Lille vs KÍ Klaksvík (21:00)

Group B: Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs Gent (21:00), Zorya Luhansk vs Breidablik (21:00)

Group C: Viktoria Plzeň vs Astana (21:00), Dinamo Zagreb vs Ballkani (21:00)

Group D: Club Brugge vs Bodø/Glimt (21:00), Lugano vs Beşiktaş (21:00)

Group E: Legia Warszawa vs AZ Alkmaar (18:45), Zrinjski vs Aston Villa (18:45)

Group F: Genk vs Čukarički (18:45), Ferencváros vs Fiorentina (18:45)

Group G: PAOK vs HJK Helsinki (18:45), Aberdeen vs Frankfurt (18:45)

Group H: Ludogorets vs Nordsjælland (18:45), Fenerbahçe vs Spartak Trnava (18:45)

How qualifying for the knockouts works The eight group winners automatically go through to the last 16. Additional knockout round play-offs will then be played before the round of 16, pitching the eight group runners-up against the third-ranked teams from the UEFA Europa League groups.

What to look out for

Can Fener get their groove back?

Fenerbahçe looked unstoppable at the start of the season, racking up an incredible 19 successive wins in all competitions before suddenly grinding to a halt. A solitary victory in October meant their lead in Türkiye evaporated and leaves them with work to do to reach the knockout stages, with Matchday 5's 6-1 loss at Nordsjælland the nadir.

"We apologise to all the fans," coach İsmail Kartal said after the bruising trip to Denmark. "Our fans should not forget this. Fenerbahçe will do what they have to at home to Spartak Trnava and get out of the group." Only a win guarantee progress, though a draw may be enough if Ludogorets versus Nordsjælland finishes all square.

Ferencváros determined to make point

Ferencváros needed a 98th-minute winner to scrape three points against Čukarički last time out, meaning they go into their final fixture against already-qualified Fiorentina knowing that a draw will secure passage to the knockouts.

The teams drew 2-2 in Florence on Matchday 1, with Vincenzo Italiano crediting counterpart Dejan Stanković for "bringing enthusiasm and ideas" to the Hungarian side. The Ferencváros boss may have to bring more to stave off the possibility of Genk, who travel to Čukarički, pipping them at the post.

Dinamo wary of Ballkani repeat

Many tipped Group C to be relatively straightforward for Viktoria Plzeň and Dinamo Zagreb, but it hasn't turned out that way. The Czech side are through as group winners after five wins out of five, but a tally of six goals scored says a lot about how easy that has been.

Dinamo have found it even harder. Back-to-back defeats by Plzeň followed a shock 2-0 loss at Ballkani, their opponents in Zagreb for Matchday 6. Lose and the Kosovan side will leapfrog them, though Astana would also enter the frame if they beat Plzeň – you wouldn't bet against it.

