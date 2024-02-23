UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Ajax vs Aston Villa, Union SG vs Fenerbahçe
Friday, February 23, 2024
Aston Villa face Ajax and Fenerbahçe take on Union SG after the UEFA Europa Conference League contenders discovered who they will face for a place in the last eight.
Ajax, Aston Villa, Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina were among the teams to learn their next UEFA Europa Conference League opponents following the draw for the round of 16 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
What are the Conference League last-16 ties?
Servette vs Viktoria Plzeň
Ajax vs Aston Villa
Molde vs Club Brugge
Union SG vs Fenerbahçe
Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK
Sturm Graz vs LOSC Lille
Maccabi Haifa vs Fiorentina
Olympiacos vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv
When are the Conference League last-16 ties?
The first legs are scheduled to take place on Thursday 7 March, with the second legs on 14 March.
How did the Conference League round of 16 draw work?
The draw featured 16 teams. The eight Conference League group stage winners were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides advancing from the knockout round play-offs were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.
Seeding pots
Seeded
Aston Villa (ENG)
Club Brugge (BEL)
Fenerbahçe (TUR)
Fiorentina (ITA)
LOSC Lille (FRA)
Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)
PAOK (GRE)
Viktoria Plzeň (CZE)
Unseeded
Ajax (NED)
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)
Maccabi Haifa (ISR)
Molde (NOR)
Olympiacos (GRE)
Servette (SUI)
Sturm Graz (AUT)
Union SG (BEL)
What happens next?
The winners of the eight ties advance to the quarter-finals, with the draw scheduled for Friday 15 March. The losers are out of 2023/24 European competition.
The road to Athens
Quarter-final and semi-final draws: 15 March 2024
Quarter-finals: 11 & 18 April 2024
Semi-finals: 2 & 9 May 2024
Final: 29 May 2024 (Athens)