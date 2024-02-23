UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 draw: Ajax vs Aston Villa, Union SG vs Fenerbahçe

Ajax, Aston Villa, Fenerbahçe and Fiorentina were among the teams to learn their next UEFA Europa Conference League opponents following the draw for the round of 16 at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Draw as it happened

What are the Conference League last-16 ties?

Servette vs Viktoria Plzeň

Ajax vs Aston Villa

Molde vs Club Brugge

Union SG vs Fenerbahçe

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK﻿

﻿Sturm Graz vs﻿ LOSC Lille

Maccabi Haifa vs﻿ Fiorentina

Olympiacos vs﻿ Maccabi Tel-Aviv﻿﻿

When are the Conference League last-16 ties?

The first legs are scheduled to take place on Thursday 7 March, with the second legs on 14 March.

Win tickets to the final

How did the Conference League round of 16 draw work?

The draw featured 16 teams. The eight Conference League group stage winners were placed in the seeded pot; the eight sides advancing from the knockout round play-offs were in the unseeded pot. One side was drawn from each, with seeded sides playing the return legs at home. Clubs from the same association could not be drawn against each other.

Seeding pots Seeded

Aston Villa (ENG)

Club Brugge (BEL)

Fenerbahçe (TUR)

Fiorentina (ITA)

LOSC Lille (FRA)

Maccabi Tel-Aviv (ISR)

PAOK (GRE)

Viktoria Plzeň (CZE) Unseeded

Ajax (NED)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Maccabi Haifa (ISR)

Molde (NOR)

Olympiacos (GRE)

Servette (SUI)

Sturm Graz (AUT)

Union SG (BEL)

What happens next?

The winners of the eight ties advance to the quarter-finals, with the draw scheduled for Friday 15 March. The losers are out of 2023/24 European competition.