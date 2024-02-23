What to look out for in the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 first legs

Former European champions Ajax and Aston Villa meet in a first leg in Amsterdam, Union SG are looking to once more sneak under the radar, while two Greek contenders will aim to edge closer to the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens.

In this piece, we pick out some key talking points ahead of the first legs. Remember: Every mission matters.

Thursday 7 March

Servette vs Viktoria Plzeň

Ajax vs Aston Villa

Molde vs Club Brugge

Union SG vs Fenerbahçe

Dinamo Zagreb vs PAOK

Sturm Graz vs LOSC Lille

Maccabi Haifa vs Fiorentina

Olympiacos vs Maccabi Tel-Aviv

What happens next? Round of 16 second legs: 14 March

Quarter-final & semi-final draws: 15 March

Quarter-finals: 11 and 18 April﻿

Semi-finals: 2 and 9 May

Final: 29 May

What to look out for

Ajax and Villa await Amsterdam thriller

Ajax have been European champions four times, Aston Villa just the once, but there will be no sense of superiority as John van 't Schip's charges face up to a Villa side led by Unai Emery, who won the UEFA Europa League three times as Sevilla coach, and then once more with Villarreal. Ajax's English midfielder Jordan Henderson is unlikely to need to tell his club-mates that the Birmingham side have been having an excellent season.

The Amsterdam giants, by contrast, have looked vulnerable at times, their predominantly youthful side squeezing through their knockout round play-off against Bodø/Glimt after extra time in the second leg in Norway. Villa won the sides' only previous meeting 2-1 at home in a 2008/09 UEFA Cup group stage game and, worryingly for Ajax, they have lost their last five home games against English clubs, failing to score in four of them.

Taylor's dramatic Ajax winner

Fenerbahçe face up to Union power

"We're a strong side, we can hurt a lot of teams," said midfielder Alessio Castro-Montes as Union SG celebrated their knockout round play-off success against Eintracht Frankfurt, and the draw has offered the Belgian side the chance to test themselves against another major force in European football as they kick off at home against Fenerbahçe. Absent from Belgium's top tier from 1973 to 2021, Alexander Blessin's side been quietly transformed into a force in European football.

They will have plenty to contend with in Brussels, though, not least as the Flemish-speaking part of Belgium has a significant Turkish population. Under İsmail Kartal, Fenerbahçe have been a side worth cheering; they won their first 19 games of the season in all competitions and possess plenty of star quality, not least in the shape of seasoned forwards Edin Džeko and Dušan Tadić. Moreover, they are unbeaten in their last three games in Belgium (W2 D1), and can count on even more passionate backing in the second leg in Istanbul.

Highlights: Eintracht Frankfurt 1-2 Union SG

PAOK and Olympiacos flying the flag for Greece

With the final of this season's Europa Conference League being played at Athens' AEK Arena, the two Greek sides left in the competition have an extra incentive to perform. Răzvan Lucescu's PAOK kick off their tie away from home against Dinamo Zagreb, while Olympiacos are at home against Maccabi Tel-Aviv.

From the port of Piraeus, in the Athens region, Olympiacos would have the shortest journey if they were to make it to the final. Thrylos have had a tempestuous campaign, with José Luis Mendilibar their third coach since the start of the season, but they looked a class act as they eliminated Ferencváros in the knockout round play-offs. As defender David Carmo put it: "To get results, you need to have a really good family in the dressing room – and we have that. No one is better than anyone else, we fight together for one goal."

Highlights: Ferencváros 0-1 Olympiacos