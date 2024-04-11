Europa Conference League quarter-final first legs: Aston Villa, Club Brugge and Olympiacos all victorious

Aston Villa, Olympiacos and Club Brugge all recorded narrow first-leg victories in the UEFA Europa Conference League, while Fiorentina were frustrated by the best defence in this season's competition in Plzeň. UEFA.com rounds up all the action from Thursday night.

Second legs take place next Thursday, 18 April.

John McGinn provided a goal and an assist to help Aston Villa earn a slender advantage against LOSC Lille.

Ollie Watkins gave the home side an excellent start with a header inside the opening quarter of an hour, McGinn doubling Villa's tally early in the second half with a well-placed shot from the edge of the box.

It was far from one-way traffic though, as Emiliano Martínez had to make several smart saves to preserve his side's advantage. He was powerless to keep out a late Bafodé Diakité header though, giving the French side hope ahead of the return leg.

Key stat: Villa have won all six European home games this season.

Highlights: Aston Villa 2-1 Lille

Olympiacos edged a thrilling first leg at Stadio Georgios Karaiskakis despite Fenerbahçe fighting back from 3-0 down to give themselves hope in the tie.

Kostas Fortounis struck for the hosts after just eight minutes before turning provider by playing in Stevan Jovetić, who coolly slotted past Fener goalkeeper Dominik Livaković.

Chiquinho added a third in the second half with a low strike, but Dušan Tadić scored a penalty to galvanise the visitors and İrfan Can Kahveci further reduced the deficit from close range to set up a fascinating second leg in Istanbul next week.

Key stat: Olympiacos have won their last five UEFA competition matches against Turkish opposition, scoring ten goals and conceding just twice.

First-time European quarter-finalists Plzeň kept up their impressive defensive record in this season's competition as they held last season's runners-up to a goalless draw.

The home side could have gone ahead midway through the first half, but Matěj Vydra's effort skidded just wide of the upright.

That prompted Fiorentina to crank up the pressure, but they were unable to convert their domination of possession into clear-cut chances.

Fiorentina's best opportunities came when Andrea Belotti's header and Lucas Beltrán's strike both failed to get the better of Martin Jedlička in the hosts' goal.

Key stat: Plzeň have now recorded a clean sheet in each of their last seven outings in this competition.

Highlights: Viktoria Plzeň 0-0 Fiorentina

Hugo Vetlesen finished off an excellent team move for the only goal as Club Brugge defeated PAOK.

The 24-year-old found the bottom corner with his crisp sixth-minute strike to cap a fine display of one and two-touch passing by the Blauw-Zwart after winning back possession just inside their half.

The Belgian outfit might have doubled their lead from the spot late on after goalkeeper Dominik Kotarski brought down Raphael Onyedika, but Thiago's low penalty was kept out by the PAOK custodian.

The visitors did not force home goalkeeper Nordin Jackers into a save of note until substitute Kiril Despodov's free-kick deep into added time.

Key stat: Club Brugge have won seven of their last eight Europa Conference League matches.

Highlights: Club Brugge 1-0 PAOK

Semi-final ties Aston Villa / ﻿LOSC Lille vs Olympiacos / Fenerbahçe

Viktoria Plzeň / Fiorentina vs Club Brugge / PAOK Ties take place on 2 & 9 May

