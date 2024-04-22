What to look out for in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final first legs

Aston Villa are aiming for their first European final in a generation as they welcome Olympiacos in the UEFA Europa Conference League semi-final openers, while Fiorentina and Club Brugge have their own itches to scratch.

we pick out some key talking points ahead of the first legs.

Thursday 2 May

Aston Villa vs Olympiacos (21:00 CET)

Fiorentina vs Club Brugge (21:00 CET)

What happens next? Semi-final second legs

Wednesday 8 May

Club Brugge vs Fiorentina (18:45 CET)

Thursday 9 May

Olympiacos vs Aston Villa (21:00 CET)



Final

Wednesday 29 May

Aston Villa / Olympiacos vs Fiorentina / Club Brugge (21:00 CET)

What to look out for

Villa's first semi-final in generation

The last time Aston Villa were in a major UEFA competition semi-final? April 1982, when they took on Anderlecht in the European Cup. Manager Tony Barton was a little underwhelmed after his side had only Tony Morley's goal to show for their first-leg performance, but said: "Although I would have liked another goal, I've got to be happy with the lead." They drew the return fixture 0-0, and went on to beat Bayern 1-0 in the final: the biggest achievement in the Birmingham side's history.

Under multiple-Europa League winner Unai Emery, Villa have been enjoying their first European campaign since 2010/11 while battling for a Champions League place in the Premier League. They scraped past Lille on penalties in the last round, but the mood music seems very positive. As shoot-out hero goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez put it: "This group of players and the manager are really special. It feels like we're going to do something special."

Watch Martínez's shoot-out-winning save for Aston Villa

Fiorentina scrapping for second final chance

"For the second time in as many seasons, we are in the semi-finals," said Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano after his side's exhausting quarter-final success against Viktoria Plzeň. The Viola will be hoping that the closing weeks of this season are more enjoyable than last term, when they lost 2-1 to Inter in the Coppa Italia final and then 2-1 to West Ham in the Conference League decider in Prague. As Italiano put it at the time: "We lost two finals playing really well."

As they prepare to welcome Club Brugge for the first leg, Fiorentina are unbeaten at home in Europe this season (W4 D2) but have been struggling to turn possession into goals. They met Basel at this stage in 2022/23, losing the first leg 2-1 at home before rallying to secure a 3-1 triumph in Switzerland. "It was a beautiful night for me and for the team," said winger Nicolás González. "We gave everything to reach this final, we never gave up, showing that we are strong and united." Can Fiorentina match that in 2023/24?

Semi-final highlights: Basel 1-3 Fiorentina

Club Brugge facing final hurdle

Having beaten PAOK in the last round, Club Brugge will be hoping to book a quick return to Greece as they take on Fiorentina. "It would be great to go back for the final," said Spanish forward Ferran Jutglà, who scored twice in the quarter-final second leg. "Fiorentina are going to be a very tough opponent and we have to fight hard because it won't be easy. We dream of reaching the final. We are very emotional about it."

Emotions have occasionally run high at Club Brugge this season. Norwegian coach Ronny Deila left the club in March, but stand-in replacement Nicky Hayen has re-instilled a feel-good factor. "I'm part of a great team and you can see that in the joy resonating through everyone," he said after the PAOK decider. "Everyone has and takes responsibility, and when that happens you see that you can achieve a lot." No Belgian side has reached a major UEFA club final since Antwerp in the 1992/93 Cup Winners' Cup. Is this the year that changes?

Highlights: PAOK 0-2 Club Brugge