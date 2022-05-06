UEFA.com works better on other browsers
Europa Conference League records and stats: Clubs, players, matches, goals, wins

Friday 6 May 2022

Most goals, biggest wins, youngest scorers and plenty more; Harry Kane, PSV Eindhoven, Leicester and Roma all feature in the UEFA Europa Conference League history books.

Tottenham's Harry Kane scored the competition's first hat-trick Offside via Getty Images

Europa Conference League records: Players

Most Europa Conference League goals 

10 Cyriel Dessers (Feyenoord)
9 Tammy Abraham (Roma)

Most goals in a Europa Conference League game

3 Harry Kane (Tottenham 5-1 Mura, 30/09/2021, GS)
3 Gaëtan Laborde (Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021, GS)
3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 14/04/2022, QF)

Most goals in a Europa Conference League tie

3 Eran Zahavi (PSV Eindhoven 8-4 Copenhagen, 2021/22, R16)
3 Yira Sor (Slavia Praha 7-5 LASK, 2021/22, R16)
3 Nicolò Zaniolo (Roma 4-0 Bodø/Glimt, 2021/22, QF)

Oldest Europa Conference League player

40y 96d Tomas Hübschman (CRF Cluj 2-0 Jablonec, 09/12/2021, GS)

Oldest Europa Conference League scorer

Highlights: Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Slovan Bratislava

38y 288d Roy Chipolina (Lincoln Red Imps 1-4 Slovan Bratislava, 04/11/2021, GS)

Youngest Europa Conference League player

16y 115d Roony Bardghji (PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022, R16)

Youngest Europa Conference League scorer

18y 127d Marko Milovanović (Partizan 1-1 Anorthosis, 09/12/2021 GS)

Fastest Europa Conference League goal

32 seconds Ferdy Druijf (Rapid Wien 2-1 Vitesse, 17/02/2022, KOPO)

Latest season statistics

How does the Europa Conference League work?

Europa Conference League records: Clubs

Biggest Europa Conference League wins

Group stage highlights: Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma

Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)
HJK 0-5 Maccabi Tel-Aviv, 21/10/2021 (GS)

Highest-scoring Europa Conference League draws

PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)
Feyenoord 3-3 Slavia Praha, 07/04/2022 (QF)
Rennes 3-3 Vitesse, 25/11/2021 (GS)

Most goals in a Europa Conference League game

8 PSV Eindhoven 4-4 Copenhagen, 10/03/2022 (R16)
7 Partizan 2-5 Feyenoord, 10/03/2022 (R16)
7 LASK 4-3 Slavia Praha, 17/03/2022 (R16)
7 Bodø/Glimt 6-1 Roma, 21/10/2021 (GS)

Highlights: PSV 4-4 Copenhagen

Biggest aggregate Europa Conference League wins

Leicester 7-2 Randers, 2021/22 (KOPO)
Marseille 6-1 Qarabağ, 2021/22 (KOPO)
Feyenoord 8-3 Partizan, 2021/22 (R16)

Most goals in a Europa Conference League knockout tie

12 PSV Eindhoven 8-4 Copenhagen, 2021/2022 (R16)
12 Slavia Praha 7-5 LASK, 2021/2022 (R16)

Europa Conference League ties decided in extra time

Bodø/Glimt 4-3 AZ Alkmaar, 2021/22 (R16)

Europa Conference League ties decided by a penalty shoot-out

Highlights: PAOK 2-1 Midtjylland (5-3 pens)

PAOK 5-3 Midtjylland, 2-2agg, 2021/22 (KOPO)

*Records and statistics cover group stage to final

Key
GS – group stage
KOPO – knockout round play-offs
R16 – round of 16
QF – quarter-finals
SF – semi-finals

