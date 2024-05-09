Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa (agg: 6-2): El Kaabi steers Thrylos to Athens final
Thursday, May 9, 2024
Olympiacos will take on Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League final in Athens after Ayoub El Kaabi struck twice to end Aston Villa's hopes of a semi-final second-leg comeback.
Ayoub El Kaabi struck for the fourth and fifth times in Olympiacos's semi-final tie against Aston Villa as the Greek side up a meeting with Fiorentina in the UEFA Europa Conference League showcase in Athens.
Key moments
10': El Kaabi converts Quini cross at the far post
37': Martínez saves well from Fortounis as the hosts break
45+4': Tzolakis fends away Bailey's deflected shot
60': Substitute Duran draws a save from Tzolakis
81': El Kaabi breaks offside trap to smash in Olympiacos's second
90+3': Tzolakis makes a fine save to deny Watkins a late consolation
Match in brief: El Kaabi delights Piraeus crowd
El Kaabi – scorer of a first-leg hat-trick last week – contributed another two goals as Thrylos sealed their place in the final. José Luis Mendilibar's side took just ten minutes to extend their lead in the tie, as a swift counter culminated in Quini crossing for the unmarked Moroccan to tuck away at the far post.
Villa looked to respond with Leon Bailey stinging Kostas Tzolakis' palms at the end of the first half, but 30-year-old El Kaabi put the tie beyond the Premier League side nine minutes from time when he latched onto Tzolakis' long kick and fired past Emiliano Martínez. The visitors rarely threatened, though Ollie Watkins was denied a late consolation goal by a fine Tzolakis save.
Vassiliki Papantonopoulou, match reporter
Olympiacos have reached their first ever senior UEFA club competition final with Ayoub El Kaabi scoring five of their six goals over 180 minutes. José Luis Mendilibar's side imposed their tempo on the tie, displaying impressive efficiency in front of goal while pressing well and disrupting Villa's game. It is Thrylos's biggest achievement in Europe – until the next one. On 29 May, they meet Fiorentina in the final: can they become the first Greek side to win a major UEFA club trophy?
Reaction
Key stats
- After making it through their first-ever UEFA competition semi-final, Olympiacos will be the only the second Greek club to play in a major UEFA club competition final; Panathinaikos were the first, reaching the European Cup final in 1971.
- With ten goals, Ayoub El Kaabi is now the stand-alone top scorer in this season's Europa Conference League; the first player to score a Europa Conference League semi-final hat-trick, he has scored 15 times in 18 UEFA club competition games this season, including qualifying.
- Olympiacos have won 11 games and scored 37 goals in UEFA club competition this season, both club records. Their previous highest goals tally was 24 (2018/19 and 2019/20).
- Thrylos have already won one UEFA final this season; their youth team beat Milan 3-0 in the UEFA Youth League final in Nyon.
- Villa were playing in only their second UEFA club competition semi-final; their first came in the 1981/82 European Cup when they defeated Anderlecht 1-0 on aggregate (1-0 h, 0-0 a) on their way to winning the competition.
- Villa have won only two of their last 11 away European matches (D3 L6); it was only the second time in their last 16 UEFA games that they failed to score.
Line-ups
Olympiacos: Tzolakis; Rodinei, Retsos, David Carmo, Quini (Apostolopoulos, 77); Hezze, Iborra (André Horta, 73), Chiquinho; Podence (Masouras, 63), El Kaabi, Fortounis
Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash (Hayden, 86), Pau Torres, Konsa, Diego Carlos (Iroegbunam, 66), Digne (Munroe, 86); Diaby (Duran, 56), McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Bailey (Kellyman, 86); Watkins
Destination: Athens
Olympiacos are the nominal home team as they take on Fiorentina in the final in Athens on 29 May.