UEFA Europa Conference League Fan Festival to take place in the centre of Athens ahead of the final

In the lead up to this season's UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina at AEK Arena in Athens, Greece on 29 May 2024 which kicks off at 21:00 CET (22:00 local time), the Greek capital will offer fans, visitors, and city dwellers a festive football feast with an abundance of entertainment activities and much more at the UEFA Europa Conference League Fan Festival.

The UEFA Europa Conference League Fan Festival takes place at Kotzia Square in front of Athens City Hall. The historic square in the heart of the Greek capital is known for its neoclassical architecture and serves as a central meeting point for locals and tourists alike. It has been a focal point for various events throughout the city's illustrious and long history.

The two-day celebration will open at 10:00 (local time) on Tuesday 28 May and goes on until 22:00 while on Wednesday 29 May activities will take place from 10:00 to 18:00. The festival is open to all ages and free to attend.

The pitch programme will feature football action on a 5-a-side mini-pitch, with a match between Greek legends taking place on Wednesday 29 May at 15:00.

As part of the entertainment on offer, fans will be able to snap a picture with the iconic UEFA Europa Conference League trophy, take part in a variety of interactive games and activities, while local DJs will perform live on stage on both days.

To further highlight the festive football spirit in the host city, a giant UEFA Europa Conference League trophy will be displayed from Saturday 24 to Wednesday 29 in Jacqueline de Romilly Square in the neighbourhood of Thissio.

More information and details on this season’s UEFA Europa Conference League Fan Festival and relevant activities happening in the city are available in the official Event Guide on UEFA.com.

To make the most out of their trip to Athens, fans with tickets for the final should download the UEFA Europa Conference League app to help with their planning.