El Kaabi on Olympiacos, the Europa Conference League final and the keys to his success

Ayoub El Kaabi has taken the UEFA Europa Conference League by storm since Olympiacos switched to the competition for the knockout stage. His ten goals in eight games have spearheaded the Greek side's run to the final, where Fiorentina await, and will almost certainly be enough to clinch the top scorer prize – not bad for a 30-year-old still in his debut season in European competition. Here, the Moroccan forward discusses the secret to his success.

On his upbringing

My childhood was typical. I come from Derb Mila, a humble neighbourhood in Casablanca. I started playing on the streets and, with diligence and determination, I found my way. Success, I've come to understand, is predicated on hard work, drive and divine guidance.

During school breaks, I supplemented my income through various odd jobs, predominantly carpentry. I did carpet cleaning, salt peddling. I worked hard to support myself and we are proud of that. It taught me how to live. It taught me that life is not easy.

All of El Kaabi's goals so far

On joining Olympiacos last August

When I got the offer from Olympiacos, I saw it as a personal challenge. Olympiacos are a prestigious club always vying for domestic honours and involved in European competition.

I had dreamed of playing in European competition. Now, thanks to Allah, we have reached the final and are one small step away from the greatest joy: lifting the trophy! It's a dream I hope will come true on 29 May.

El Kaabi's Conference League campaign 15/02: Olympiacos 1-0 Ferencváros ⚽

22/02: Ferencváros 0-1 Olympiacos ⚽

07/03: Olympiacos 1-4 M Tel Aviv ⚽

14/03: M Tel Aviv 1-6 Olympiacos (aet) ⚽⚽

11/04: Olympiacos 3-2 Fenerbahçe 🅰️

18/04: Fenerbahçe 1-0 Olympiacos (aet; 2-3 on pens)

02/05: Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos ⚽⚽⚽

09/05: Olympiacos 2-0 Aston Villa ⚽⚽

Scoring five goals against Aston Villa

After our comeback [from 4-1 down] against Maccabi Tel Aviv, confidence soared. We grew united and with a newfound confidence in our abilities. It all came together in England, in front of so many of our fervent supporters. Nothing is beyond reach for those who persevere.

We'd never even made it to the semi-finals before, let alone reaching the final itself. We all were proud and delighted, particularly when the people welcomed us at the airport. It's not only our fans; all the Greeks are proud of us.

On the importance of José Luis Mendilibar

Our coach came in at a very tricky time. He has lots of experience – he has coached many teams and won the Europa League with Sevilla. He has given me a lot of confidence, allowed me to be comfortable on the pitch, given me more freedom. I thank him, the entire technical staff and the physios at the club. They always make sure we're in peak condition.