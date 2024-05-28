Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: Where the Europa Conference League final could be won and lost

As we gear up for the 2023/24 UEFA Europa Conference League final between Olympiacos and Fiorentina, UEFA.com reporters Vassiliki Papantonopoulou and Fabio Balaudo consider the factors that could decide who claims the trophy in Athens.

Second time's a charm

Fiorentina are in the final for the second season running, and the experience from their 2023 defeat by West Ham could could prove invaluable. "We had match point in the closing minutes, but in games like these, the devil's in the detail," reflected Viola coach Vincenzo Italiano. "The slightest lapse in concentration can be fatal; you have to be perfect." That knowledge, and the muscle memory of playing in a European showpiece so recently, could be a major advantage for the Italian side, particularly early on.

El Kaabi threat

Ayoub El Kaabi's feats speak for themselves. A total of 32 goals in his first season with Olympiacos, 15 of them in Europe, a record ten in eight Conference League knockout round matches, including five in two against Aston Villa in the semi-finals. The Moroccan is a predator who also carries a real threat on the counterattack and in wide areas. He has a high conversion rate with one-touch finishes, indicative of a striker with an acute sense of goal. Can Fiorentina contain him?

Racking up the chances

El Kaabi's ten goals have come from just 23 attempts. Fiorentina, by contrast, have mustered 251 attempts on goal over the course of their 12 matches – almost 100 more than every other side. Yet they convert less than one in ten, their frustrations in front of goal underlined by the fact that they have hit the woodwork over 30 times. It has been a thorn in the Viola's side all campaign.

Viola spread their wings

The emblem of hosts AEK Athens is a double-headed eagle, a symbol fitting for the Viola's favoured attacking style of wing play. Nicolás González, Christian Kouamé and Jonathan Ikoné all stalk the flanks and, like predators, they will attack their markers and pounce on hesitation. They mix it up, too, coming inside and freeing up space for overlapping full-backs. "It's a weapon to help open up a deep defence," UEFA technical observer Marians Pahars says. "It's dangerous and very difficult to defend." ﻿Olympiacos be warned.

Confident, motivated, at home

No finalist will ever want for motivation with a trophy in touching distance. Sometimes, though, it really does mean more. This is Olympiacos's first senior UEFA final in their 99-year history, almost in their backyard. Add in the injection of confidence provided by eliminating Aston Villa in the last four plus the guile of José Luis Mendilibar, who led Sevilla to UEFA Europa League glory 12 months ago, and you have the makings of something special.