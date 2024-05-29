2023/24 Europa Conference League in numbers

1 Olympiacos, in their 99th year of existence, are the first Greek club to win a senior UEFA club competition.

2 José Luis Mendilibar won his second European trophy in a row after triumphing in the Europa League last season with Sevilla. The Spanish coach has only taken charge of 15 UEFA matches in his entire career.

3 Three players recorded hat-tricks in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League: Gift Orban (Breidablik 2-3 Gent), Benjamin Nygren (Nordsjælland 6-1 Fenerbahçe) and Ayoub El Kaabi (Aston Villa 2-4 Olympiacos).

3 This is the third and final season of UEFA's newest club competition under the current format. From 2024/25, the group stage makes way for a League phase and it will officially become the UEFA Conference League.

4 Zrinjski trailed 3-0 at the break against last season's semi-finalists AZ Alkmaar before scoring four without reply in a sensational group stage debut. The half-time introduction of Zvonimir Kožulj was key, the midfielder quickly pulling one back and later hitting the winner.

Highlights: Zrinjski 4-3 AZ Alkmaar

6 The three biggest wins were all recorded during the group stage: Nordsjælland 7-1 Ludogorets, Fiorentina 6-0 Čukarički and Eintracht Frankfurt 6-0 HJK.

8 Viktoria Plzeň kept eight clean sheets in their ten outings, nine if you don't count extra time and their eventual loss to Fiorentina in the last eight.

10 Nordsjælland picked up ten points in the group stage, including that record-equalling 7-1 victory over Ludogorets and a 6-1 triumph against Fenerbahçe, but fell short of a place in the knockout stages. Ludogorets and Fenerbahçe advanced from Group H.

11 Olympiacos forward El Kaabi finished as Europa Conference League top scorer with 11 goals in just nine outings in the competition.

All of El Kaabi's goals so far

12 Club Brugge scored 15 and conceded just three during the group stage, their +12 goal difference a record for the competition.

15 Fifteen kilometres separate champions Olympiacos's Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium from the AEK Arena, venue for the decider.

16 Ayyoub Bouaddi became the youngest player to feature in any of UEFA's current men's club competitions when he lined up for LOSC Lille away to KÍ Klaksvík three days after his 16th birthday.

18 Czech side Plzeň became only the second team to come through a Europa Conference League group stage with six victories out of six and a full 18 points, following in the footsteps of 2022/23 winners West Ham.

63 Mendilibar celebrated his 63rd birthday in style. His Olympiacos side looked down and out after losing 4-1 at home to Maccabi Tel Aviv in the last 16 but they pulled off a stunning 6-1 triumph in the return. "That's the best gift I've ever received," said the Spanish coach.

178 One hundred and seventy-eight clubs from 54 national associations took part in the 2023/24 Europa Conference League.

251 Fiorentina racked up 268 attempts on goal across their 13 matches in the Europa Conference League, at a rate of over 20 per game. The next highest in the 2023/24 competition were Aston Villa with 155.

5,000 The town of Klaksvík, whose team KÍ became the Faroe Islands' first representatives in a UEFA club competition group stage, has a population of just 5,000. The part-timers, who beat Ferencváros and Häcken in European qualifying, also recorded their nation's first group win: 3-0 against Olimpija Ljubljana.

All statistics are group stage to final unless stated.