Shakhtar Donetsk vs Basel Europa League preview: where to watch, team news
Friday 7 August 2020
Shakhtar Donetsk take on Basel in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals – all you need to know.
Basel will face Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals in Gelsenkirchen on 11 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Shakhtar vs Basel: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
The teams
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)
UEFA ranking: 18
Domestic position: 1 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WDWWW
How they got there: UEFA Champions League group stage, 5-4 Benfica (R32), 5-1 Wolfsburg (R16)
Last season: round of 32 (L vs Eintracht Frankfurt)
Quarter-final record: P2 W2 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Braga)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2008/09)
Basel (SUI)
UEFA ranking: 26
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 2 August)
Last five games: WDDDW
How they got there: Group C winners, 4-0 APOEL (R32), 4-0 Frankfurt (R16)
Last season: play-offs (L vs Apollon Limassol)
Quarter-final record: P3 W1 L2 (most recent: 2013/14, L vs Valencia)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: semi-finals (2012/13)
Possible line-ups
Shakhtar Donetsk: Pyatov; Dodô, Kryvtsov, Bondar, Matviyenko; Marcos Antônio, Stepanenko, Alan Patrick; Marlos, Júnior Moraes, Taison
Out: Khocholava (suspended)
Basel: Nikolić; Widmer, Van Der Werff, Alderete, Petretta; Xhaka, Frei; Stocker, Campo, Pululu; Cabral
Out: Cömert (suspended), Omlin (muscular), Ramires (unspecified), Zuffi (knee)
Reporter's view
What the coaches say
Shakhtar coach Luis Castro: "We have enough quality to play at any stadium against any team in the world. Of course, sometimes we don't win but we always try and give all our efforts. I'm glad we bring joy to our supporters and the club. We always keep to our style of football."
Marcel Koller, Basel coach: "Shakhtar are a very strong, quick and technical side. It'll be crucial that we defend with togetherness again [like they did against Frankfurt in the last 16] and try to take our chances going forward."
What's next
The winners of this tie will face Inter or Leverkusen in the semi-finals on Monday 17 August in Dusseldorf, with the final in Cologne four days later.