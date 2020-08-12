Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news
Wednesday 12 August 2020
Article summary
Sevilla face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals – all you need to know.
Article top media content
Article body
Manchester United meet Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in Cologne on Sunday 16 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.Sevilla vs United: live build-up
Where to watch the game on TV
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.
Possible line-ups
Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos
Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Martial
Out: Jones (knee)
The teams
Sevilla (ESP)
UEFA ranking: 10
Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
Last five games: WWWDW
How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF)
Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)
Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)
Manchester United (ENG)
UEFA ranking: 8
Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL
How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)
Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)
Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2016/17, W vs Ajax)
Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)
Previous meetings
2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16
21/02/2018 Sevilla 0-0 United
13/03/2018 United 1-2 Sevilla (Lukaku 84; Ben Yedder 74 78)
How the teams are shaping up
Sevilla are now 19 games unbeaten in all competitions and hitting form at just the right time. They were impressive in seeing off in-form Roma and displayed patience and resolve to beat Wolves at the death. Their experience in this competition gives them an extra edge; they know how to get the job done.
Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter
The Red Devils ended the domestic season with momentum but there have been signs of sluggishness since the UEFA Europa League resumed. United started slowly in Monday's quarter-final and Copenhagen might easily have snatched it late on. There is ample room for improvement, albeit Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team have the players to turn on the style when it matters.
Matthew Howarth, United reporter
Tactics
Julen Lopetegui arranges his side in a 4-3-3 that can quickly become a 4-5-1 when not in possession. He likes them to play with unrelenting intensity, pressing high up the pitch and hounding opponents who try and play out from the back. Going forwards, keep an eye on marauding full-backs Jesús Navas and Sergio Reguilón, while Éver Banega pulls the strings in midfield.
Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter
Solskjær generally utilises a 4-2-3-1, though he has deployed a defensive 3-4-1-2 against stronger opposition this season. Much of United's play goes through Bruno Fernandes, who finished the campaign strongly but showed signs of fatigue on Monday. In Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, their attack boasts formidable pace.
Matthew Howarth, United reporter
What the coaches say
Will follow.
What's next
The winners of this tie will face Inter or Shakhtar in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.