Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

Manchester United meet Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in Cologne on Sunday 16 August at 21:00 CET.



Possible line-ups

Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Martial

Out: Jones (knee)

The teams

Highlights: Wolves 0-1 Sevilla

Sevilla (ESP)

UEFA ranking: 10

Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)

Last five games: WWWDW

How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF)

Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)

Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)

Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

Highlights: Man. United 1-0 Copenhagen

Manchester United (ENG)

UEFA ranking: 8

Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)

Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL

How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)

Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)

Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)

Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2016/17, W vs Ajax)

Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

Previous meetings

Highlights: Man. United 1-2 Sevilla (1-2 agg)

2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16

21/02/2018 Sevilla 0-0 United

13/03/2018 United 1-2 Sevilla (Lukaku 84; Ben Yedder 74 78)

How the teams are shaping up

Sevilla are now 19 games unbeaten in all competitions and hitting form at just the right time. They were impressive in seeing off in-form Roma and displayed patience and resolve to beat Wolves at the death. Their experience in this competition gives them an extra edge; they know how to get the job done.

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

The Red Devils ended the domestic season with momentum but there have been signs of sluggishness since the UEFA Europa League resumed. United started slowly in Monday's quarter-final and Copenhagen might easily have snatched it late on. There is ample room for improvement, albeit Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team have the players to turn on the style when it matters.

Matthew Howarth, United reporter

Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs

Tactics

Julen Lopetegui arranges his side in a 4-3-3 that can quickly become a 4-5-1 when not in possession. He likes them to play with unrelenting intensity, pressing high up the pitch and hounding opponents who try and play out from the back. Going forwards, keep an eye on marauding full-backs Jesús Navas and Sergio Reguilón, while Éver Banega pulls the strings in midfield.

Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

Solskjær generally utilises a 4-2-3-1, though he has deployed a defensive 3-4-1-2 against stronger opposition this season. Much of United's play goes through Bruno Fernandes, who finished the campaign strongly but showed signs of fatigue on Monday. In Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, their attack boasts formidable pace.

Matthew Howarth, United reporter

What the coaches say

What's next

The winners of this tie will face Inter or Shakhtar in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.