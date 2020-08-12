- 2019/20

Stadion Köln - Cologne
Semi-finals
Sevilla
-
-
Man. United
  • 1
  • 2
  • 3
  • 4
  • 5
    • 1
    • 2
    • 3
    • 4
    • 5

      Sevilla vs Manchester United Europa League preview: where to watch, team news

      Wednesday 12 August 2020

      Sevilla face Manchester United in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals – all you need to know.

      Paul Pogba training with Manchester United in Cologne
      Paul Pogba training with Manchester United in Cologne Getty Images

      Manchester United meet Sevilla in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals in Cologne on Sunday 16 August at 21:00 CET. This page will update with team news, quotes and expert analysis as kick-off approaches.

      Sevilla vs United: live build-up


      Where to watch the game on TV

      Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcast partner(s) here.

      Possible line-ups

      Sevilla: Bounou; Navas, Diego Carlos, Koundé, Reguilón; Banega, Fernando, Jordán; Suso, En-Nesyri, Ocampos

      Manchester United: Romero; Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Williams; Fred; Greenwood, Bruno Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford; Martial
      Out: Jones (knee)

      The teams

      Highlights: Wolves 0-1 Sevilla
      Highlights: Wolves 0-1 Sevilla

      Sevilla (ESP)
      UEFA ranking      : 10
      Domestic position: 4 (final match: 19 July)
      Last five games: WWWDW
      How they got there: Group A winners, 1-1 CFR Cluj (away goals, R32), 2-0 Roma (R16), 1-0 Wolves (QF)
      Last season: round of 16 (L vs Slavia Praha, aet)
      Semi-final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Shakhtar)
      Final record: P5 W5 L0 (most recent: 2015/16, W vs Liverpool)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2005/06, 2006/07, 2013/14, 2014/15, 2015/16)

      Highlights: Man. United 1-0 Copenhagen
      Highlights: Man. United 1-0 Copenhagen

      Manchester United (ENG)
      UEFA ranking      : 8
      Domestic position: 3 (final match: 26 July)
      Last five games (most recent first): WWWDL
      How they got there: Group L winners, 6-1 Club Brugge (R32), 7-1 LASK (R16), 1-0 Copenhagen (QF)
      Last season: UEFA Champions League quarter-finals (L vs Barcelona)
      Semi-final record: P1 W1 L0 (most recent: 2016/17, W vs Celta Vigo)
      Final record: P1 W1 L0 (2016/17, W vs Ajax)
      Previous UEFA Cup/Europa League best: winners (2016/17)

      Previous meetings

      Highlights: Man. United 1-2 Sevilla (1-2 agg)
      Highlights: Man. United 1-2 Sevilla (1-2 agg)

      2017/18 UEFA Champions League round of 16
      21/02/2018 Sevilla 0-0 United
      13/03/2018 United 1-2 Sevilla (Lukaku 84; Ben Yedder 74 78)

      How the teams are shaping up

      Sevilla are now 19 games unbeaten in all competitions and hitting form at just the right time. They were impressive in seeing off in-form Roma and displayed patience and resolve to beat Wolves at the death. Their experience in this competition gives them an extra edge; they know how to get the job done.
      Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

      The Red Devils ended the domestic season with momentum but there have been signs of sluggishness since the UEFA Europa League resumed. United started slowly in Monday's quarter-final and Copenhagen might easily have snatched it late on. There is ample room for improvement, albeit Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s team have the players to turn on the style when it matters.
      Matthew Howarth, United reporter

      Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs
      Sevilla's five Europa League triumphs

      Tactics

      Julen Lopetegui arranges his side in a 4-3-3 that can quickly become a 4-5-1 when not in possession. He likes them to play with unrelenting intensity, pressing high up the pitch and hounding opponents who try and play out from the back. Going forwards, keep an eye on marauding full-backs Jesús Navas and Sergio Reguilón, while Éver Banega pulls the strings in midfield.
      Joe Walker, Sevilla reporter

      Solskjær generally utilises a 4-2-3-1, though he has deployed a defensive 3-4-1-2 against stronger opposition this season. Much of United's play goes through Bruno Fernandes, who finished the campaign strongly but showed signs of fatigue on Monday. In Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Anthony Martial, their attack boasts formidable pace.
      Matthew Howarth, United reporter

      What the coaches say

      Will follow.

      What's next

      The winners of this tie will face Inter or Shakhtar in the final in Cologne on Friday 21 August.

      © 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Wednesday 12 August 2020