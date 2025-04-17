UEFA Europa League all-time top scorers; Lacazette up to joint-fourth, Bruno Fernandes sixth

Who has scored the most Europa League goals (group stage/league phase to final)?

Since it began in the 2009/10 season, the UEFA Europa League has featured some of the world’s greatest footballing talent, which can be seen by the world-class players at the top of the all-time goalscoring list. After a long stint atop the list, Radamel Falcao's record of 30 goals was surpassed in the 2023/24 season by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with the all-time rankings seeing some of the best attackers of the 21st century at the top.

34 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille)

30 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

27 Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Everton, Inter, Roma)

26 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)

26 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)

25 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Man United)

24 Munas Dabbur (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim)

24 Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma, Fenerbahçe)

22 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia)

20 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica, Olympiacos)

19 Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)

See how Aubameyang equalled Europa League top scorer record

Who has scored the most goals in the Europa League/UEFA Cup (including qualifying)?

Before the 2009/10 season, the UEFA Europa League was known as the UEFA Cup, and when the history of the two competitions are combined, and qualifying taken into account, the great Swedish striker Henrik Larsson comes out on top, narrowly edging out Aubameyang for the all-time combined goals record.

40 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)

37 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille)

34 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Schalke)

32 Alfredo Morelos (HJK, Rangers)

31 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)

31 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)

29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)



Henrik Larsson celebrates a goal for Celtic AFP via Getty Images

Who were the all-time top scorers in the UEFA Cup (including qualifying rounds)?

Of Larsson's 40 goals in the UEFA Cup and Europa League, 37 of them came in the pre-2009 UEFA Cup, where his exploits for Feyenoord, Celtic and Helsingborg comfortably made him the all-time top scorer, eight goals ahead of German Dieter Müller.

37 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)

29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)

27 Shota Arveladze (Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ Alkmaar)

25 Alessandro Altobelli (Inter, Juventus)

23 Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)

UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)

A swift way to get into the mix in the all-time UEFA Europa League top scorers list is to have a standout campaign, as seen by Radamel Falcao’s 17 goals for Porto in 2010/11, which remains a record. Falcao followed that with what still stands as the second-most goals in a Europa League campaign, with 12 the following season for Atlético de Madrid, being the only player to be top scorer in back-to-back seasons.

2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10

2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise) & Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 6

2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7

2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma) & Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7

2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8

2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11

2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8

2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8

2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10

2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8

2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8

2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8

2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12

2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17

2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9