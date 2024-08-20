UEFA Europa League all-time top scorers
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang set a new record of 34 UEFA Europa League goals in 2023/24, finally overhauling Radamel Falcao's impressive mark. UEFA.com highlights the competition's deadliest marksmen.
Who has scored the most Europa League goals (group stage to final)?
34 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille)
30 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
27 Romelu Lukaku (Anderlecht, Everton, Inter, Roma)
26 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
24 Munas Dabbur (Maccabi Tel-Aviv, Salzburg, Sevilla, Hoffenheim)
22 Kevin Gameiro (Sevilla, Atlético de Madrid, Valencia)
22 Alexandre Lacazette (Lyon, Arsenal)
21 Edin Džeko (Wolfsburg, Manchester City, Roma)
20 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica, Olympiacos)
20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP, Man United)
19 Carlos Bacca (Club Brugge, Sevilla, Villarreal)
Who has scored the most goals in the Europa League/UEFA Cup (including qualifying)?
40 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
37 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Dortmund, Arsenal, Barcelona, Marseille)
34 Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Heerenveen, Ajax, Schalke)
32 Alfredo Morelos (HJK, Rangers)
31 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club)
31 Radamel Falcao (Porto, Atlético de Madrid)
29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
Who were the all-time top scorers in the UEFA Cup (including qualifying rounds)?
37 Henrik Larsson (Feyenoord, Celtic, Helsingborg)
29 Dieter Müller (Köln, Stuttgart, Bordeaux)
27 Shota Arveladze (Dinamo Tbilisi, Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ Alkmaar)
25 Alessandro Altobelli (Inter, Juventus)
23 Jupp Heynckes (Mönchengladbach)
UEFA Europa League top scorers by season (group stage to final)
2023/24 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Marseille) – 10
2022/23 Victor Boniface (Union Saint-Gilloise) & Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) – 6
2021/22 James Tavernier (Rangers) – 7
2020/21 Gerard Moreno (Villarreal), Pizzi (Benfica), Borja Mayoral (Roma) & Yusuf Yazıcı (LOSC Lille) – 7
2019/20 Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP & Manchester United) – 8
2018/19 Olivier Giroud (Chelsea) – 11
2017/18 Ciro Immobile (Lazio), Aritz Aduriz (Athletic) – 8
2016/17 Edin Džeko (Roma) & Giuliano (Zenit) – 8
2015/16 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) – 10
2014/15 Alan (Salzburg) & Romelu Lukaku (Everton) – 8
2013/14 Jonathan Soriano (Salzburg) – 8
2012/13 Libor Kozák (Lazio) – 8
2011/12 Radamel Falcao (Atlético de Madrid) – 12
2010/11 Radamel Falcao (Porto) – 17
2009/10 Óscar Cardozo (Benfica), Claudio Pizarro (Werder Bremen) – 9