Where to watch the UEFA Europa League final: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Monday 9 May 2022
Find out where to watch the 2021/22 Europa League final between Frankfurt and Rangers wherever you are.
The full drama of the UEFA Europa League is available to watch across Europe and throughout the world thanks to UEFA's official broadcast partners.
A wide variety of viewing options are available to fans as broadcast packages include both live and delayed matches as well as comprehensive highlights and digital coverage.
Fans can find their local UEFA Europa League broadcaster(s) below.
Where to watch: broadcast partners
Europe
Albania: DigitAlb
Armenia: Vivaro
Austria: ServusTV, ORF, Sky Austria
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport, AlmaSport TV
Belgium: Telenet, SBS VRT, RTBF, beTV, AB3**
Belarus: Belarus TV
Bosnia & Herzegovina: Arena Sport
Bulgaria: A1, bTV
Croatia: Arena Sport
Cyprus: CYTA
Czech Republic: Ceska Televize, Sport1
Denmark: TV2
Estonia: Viaplay
Finland: NENT Group
France: Canal+, M6, RMC Sport
Georgia: Adjara, Silknet
Germany: RTL, One Football**
Gibraltar: Gibtelecom
Greece: COSMOTE TV
Hungary: MTVA, RTL
Iceland: Viaplay, Syn
Republic of Ireland: Virgin Media
Israel: Charlton
Italy: Sky Italia, DAZN
Kazakhstan: QazSport, Q Sport League, AlmaSport TV
Kosovo: Arena Sport, Artmotion
Kyrgyzstan: Q Sport, Almasport TV
Latvia: Viaplay
Lithuania: Viaplay
Luxembourg: RTL
Malta: PBS, TSN
Moldova: Setanta, Prime
Montenegro: Arena Sport
Netherlands: Talpa, ESPN
North Macedonia: Arena Sport
Norway: NENT Group
Poland: Viaplay, TVP
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV, Canal 11
Romania: PRO TV
Russia: Match TV
Serbia: Arena Sport
Slovakia: RTVS, Sport1
Slovenia: Arena Sport, Sportklub, Pro Plus
Spain: Telefonica, Mediapro
Sweden: NENT Group
Switzerland: blue+, CH Media
Tajikistan: Varzish TV, AlmaSport TV
Turkey: EXXEN
Turkmenistan: AlmaSport TV
Ukraine: Megogo
United Kingdom: BT Sport
Uzbekistan: MTRK
Africa and Middle East
South Africa: SuperSport
Middle East/North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Chad, Djibouti, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Yemen): beIN
Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport
Americas
Brazil: SBT, ESPN, TV Cultura
Canada: DAZN
Caribbean: Flow Sports, Sportsmax
Central America: ESPN
Dominican Republic: Televideo
El Salvador: Canal Dos
Guatemala: Televideo
Haiti: Canal+
Honduras: Televicentro
Mexico: ESPN, Fox Sports Mexico
Nicaragua: Televideo
South America (ex. Brazil): ESPN
United States of America: CBS, TUDN Deportes
Asia and Pacific
Australia: STAN
Brunei: beIn
Cambodia: beIn
PR China: Tencent, iQIYI, Alibaba
Hong Kong SAR: beIn
India & Indian sub-continent: Sony
Indonesia: SCTV
Japan: Wowow*, UEFA.tv
Republic of Korea: SPO TV
Laos: beIn
Macau SAR: TDM
Malaysia: beIn
Mongolia: SPS
Myanmar: UEFA.tv
New Zealand: Spark
Pacific Islands: Digicel
Philippines: Tap TV
Singapore: beIn
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: Elta
Thailand: beIn
Vietnam: FPT
In-flight and in-ship broadcasts: Sport24
* UEFA Europa League only
** Select matches only