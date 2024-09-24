Europa League group stage/league phase records and statistics
Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Article summary
Most appearances, most goals, biggest wins, perfect records and much more.
Article top media content
Article body
- All statistics are for the Europa League era only (2009/10 onwards)
- Group stage had 48 teams from 2009/10 to 2020/21; 32 since 2021/22
- League phase began in 2024/25 and has 36 teams
Biggest Europa League group stage/league phase wins
FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)
Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)
Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)
AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)
Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)
Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz (15/09/2022)
Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff Tiraspol (05/10/2023)
Most goals in a Europa League group stage/league phase game (club)
Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)
Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)
Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)
Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)
Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)
Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)
Most goals in single Europa League group stage/league phase game (player)
5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)
Most Europa League group stage/league phase games
60 Lazio
60 PSV Eindhoven
54 Rapid Wien
54 Sparta Praha
54 Villarreal
49Dynamo Kyiv
48 Braga
48 Celtic
48 PAOK
48 Salzburg
Most Europa League group stage/league phase first places
5 Arsenal
5 Leverkusen
5 Salzburg
5 Villarreal
4 Dynamo Kyiv
4 Fenerbahçe
4 Genk
4 PSV Eindhoven
4 Zenit
100% Europa League group stage/league phase records
Anderlecht (2011/12)
Arsenal (2020/21)
Dinamo Moskva (2014/15)
Frankfurt (2018/19)
Leverkusen (2023/24)
Napoli (2015/16)
Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19)
Shakhtar (2016/17)
Tottenham (2013/14)
Zenit (2010/11)
Biggest Europa League group stage/league phase winning margin
11 Napoli (2015/16)
11 Zenit (2010/11)
Fewest points to finish in top two in Europa League group stage/league phase
7 Anderlecht (2010/11)
7 Dnipro (2014/15)
7 Krasnodar (2016/17)
7 Maribor (2013/14)
7 Midtjylland (2015/16)
7 Napoli (2010/11)
Most points without going through in Europa League group stage/league phase
10 AC Milan (2018/19)
10 Birmingham City (2011/12)
10 Braga (2022/23)
10 LASK (2020/21)
10 Lokeren (2014/15)
10 Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12)
10 Sparta Praha (2014/15)
10 Standard Liège (2018/19)
10 Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12)
10 Young Boys (2012/13)
Most goals in a Europa League group/league phase
22 Napoli (2015/16)
21 Salzburg (2014/15)
21 Leverkusen (2020/21)
21 Shakhtar (2016/17)
20 Arsenal (2020/21)
Fewest goals conceded in a Europa League group/league phase
1 Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)
1 Salzburg (2017/18)
1 Standard Liège (2011/12)
Most goals on a single Europa League group stage/league phase matchday
93 Matchday 3, 2020/21
81 Matchday 5, 2010/11
80 Matchday 6, 2011/12
79 Matchday 4, 2011/12
79 Matchday 2, 2018/19
Most goals in a group on a single matchday
13 2013/14 Matchday 6, Group D
12 2011/12 Matchday 6, Group L
12 2021/13 Matchday 2, Group C
12 2016/17 Matchday 4, Group F
12 2016/17 Matchday 4, Group H
12 2020/21 Matchday 1, Group C
12 2020/21 Matchday 3, Group B
12 2022/23 Matchday 2, Group F
12 2022/23 Matchday 5, Group B
Nations never represented in the Europa League group stage/league phase
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**
**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14