UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.
Favourite team

Europa League group stage/league phase records and statistics

Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Most appearances, most goals, biggest wins, perfect records and much more.

Feyenoord earned a record-equalling win in 2022/23
Feyenoord earned a record-equalling win in 2022/23 Getty Images
  • All statistics are for the Europa League era only (2009/10 onwards)
  • Group stage had 48 teams from 2009/10 to 2020/21; 32 since 2021/22
  • League phase began in 2024/25 and has 36 teams

Biggest Europa League group stage/league phase wins

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)
Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)
Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)
AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)
Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)
Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm Graz (15/09/2022)
Slavia Praha 6-0 Sheriff Tiraspol (05/10/2023)

Highlights: Feyenoord 6-0 Sturm

Most goals in a Europa League group stage/league phase game (club)

Anderlecht 5-3 Lokomotiv Moskva (14/12/2011)
Young Boys 3-5 Liverpool (20/09/2012)
Athletic Club 5-3 Genk (03/11/2016)
Gent 3-5 Shakhtar Donetsk (03/11/2016)
Villarreal 5-3 Sivasspor (22/10/2020)
Leverkusen 6-2 Nice (22/10/2020)

Most goals in single Europa League group stage/league phase game (player)

5 Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Most Europa League group stage/league phase games

60 Lazio
60 PSV Eindhoven
54 Rapid Wien
54 Sparta Praha
54 Villarreal
49Dynamo Kyiv
48 Braga
48 ﻿Celtic
48 PAOK
48 Salzburg

Most Europa League group stage/league phase first places

5 Arsenal
5 Leverkusen
5 Salzburg﻿
5 Villarreal
4 Dynamo Kyiv
4 Fenerbahçe
4 Genk
4 PSV Eindhoven
4 Zenit

Europa League group masters Salzburg
Europa League group masters Salzburg©Getty Images

100% Europa League group stage/league phase records

Anderlecht (2011/12)
Arsenal (2020/21)
Dinamo Moskva (2014/15)
Frankfurt (2018/19)
Leverkusen (2023/24)
Napoli (2015/16)
Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19)
Shakhtar (2016/17)
Tottenham (2013/14)﻿
Zenit (2010/11)

Biggest Europa League group stage/league phase winning margin

11 Napoli (2015/16)
11 Zenit (2010/11)﻿

Fewest points to finish in top two in Europa League group stage/league phase

7 Anderlecht (2010/11)
7 Dnipro (2014/15)
7 Krasnodar (2016/17)
7 Maribor (2013/14)
7 Midtjylland (2015/16)﻿
7 Napoli (2010/11)

Most points without going through in Europa League group stage/league phase

10 AC Milan (2018/19)
10 Birmingham City (2011/12)
10 Braga (2022/23)
10 LASK (2020/21)
10 Lokeren (2014/15)
10 Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12)
10 Sparta Praha (2014/15)﻿
10 Standard Liège (2018/19)﻿﻿
10 Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12)
10 Young Boys (2012/13)

Most goals in a Europa League group/league phase

22 Napoli (2015/16)
21 Salzburg (2014/15)
21 Leverkusen (2020/21)
21 Shakhtar (2016/17)
20 Arsenal (2020/21)

Fewest goals conceded in a Europa League group/league phase

1 Dinamo Zagreb (2020/21)
1 Salzburg (2017/18)
1 Standard Liège (2011/12)

Most goals on a single Europa League group stage/league phase matchday

93 Matchday 3, 2020/21
81 Matchday 5, 2010/11
80 Matchday 6, 2011/12
79 Matchday 4, 2011/12
79 Matchday 2, 2018/19

Most goals in a group on a single matchday

13 2013/14 Matchday 6, Group D
12 2011/12 Matchday 6, Group L
12 2021/13 Matchday 2, Group C
12 2016/17 Matchday 4, Group F
12 2016/17 Matchday 4, Group H
12 2020/21 Matchday 1, Group C
12 2020/21 Matchday 3, Group B
12 2022/23 Matchday 2, Group F
12 2022/23 Matchday 5, Group B

Nations never represented in the Europa League group stage/league phase

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14

Download the Europa app

© 1998-2024 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday, September 24, 2024