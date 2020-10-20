Europa League group stage records and statistics

Tuesday 20 October 2020 by Paul Saffer

Most appearances, most goals, biggest wins, perfect records and much more.

Athletic Club's Aritz Aduriz: holder of multiple group stage records
Athletic Club's Aritz Aduriz: holder of multiple group stage records AFP via Getty Images

Key facts

  • PAOK, PSV, Rapid Wien, Villarreal equal Lazio/Salzburg's record of eight campaigns
  • Five debutants this season: Antwerp, Granada, Leicester City, Omonia and Sivasspor
  • Number of sides to grace the group stage now stands at 218 from 39 nations
  • Leicester are 16th different English side in Europa League group stage

ALL STATISTICS ARE FOR GROUP GAMES ONLY. UEFA EUROPA LEAGUE IS 2009/10 ONWARDS, UEFA CUP IS 2004/05 ONWARDS

Clubs

Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)
8: Lazio, PAOK*, PSV Eindhoven*, Rapid Wien*, Salzburg, Villarreal*
7: AZ Alkmaar*, Celtic*, Copenhagen, Dynamo Kyiv, FCSB, Sparta Praha*, Sporting CP, Standard Liège*, Young Boys*
6: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, Beşiktaş, Braga*, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb*, Partizan, Qarabağ*, Rosenborg, Tottenham Hotspur*

Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)
11: AZ Alkmaar*
10: Villarreal*
9: Beşiktaş, Braga*, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb*, FCSB, Copenhagen, Lazio, PAOK*, Partizan, Sevilla, Standard Liège*, Tottenham Hotspur*
8: Basel, PSV Eindhoven*, Sparta Praha, Rapid Wien*, Salzburg, Sporting CP

Most points (UEFA Europa League only)
101: Salzburg
81: Lazio
75: Sporting CP, Villarreal
74: Dynamo Kyiv, PSV Eindhovwn

Most points (including UEFA Cup)
101: Salzburg
93: Villarreal
88: Tottenham Hotspur

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
87: Salzburg
74: Villarreal
73: Lazio

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
89: Villarreal
87: Salzburg
85: Sevilla

UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg
UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg©Getty Images

Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)
7: Villarreal
6: Lazio, Salzburg
5: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, Fenerbahçe, Sevilla

Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)
5: Salzburg

Record margin of victory
Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)
Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)
FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)
Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)
Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)
Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)
AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)
Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)

Highlights: Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets
Highlights: Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets

Single season (UEFA Europa League only)

Most points
18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19)

Biggest group-winning margin
11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest points to qualify
7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)

Most points without going through
10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19)

Most goals scored in a group
22: Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest goals conceded in a group
1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18)

Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round
Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round©Getty Images

Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round
Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), Copenhagen (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19), Malmö (2019/20), CSKA Sofia (2020/21), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (2020/21)

Players

Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)
38: Jeremain Lens
36: Andreas Ulmer
35: Senad Lulić, Mario Sonnleitner

Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)
40: Jeremain Lens
38: Bibras Natcho, Dimitris Salpingidis
36: Atiba Hutchinson, Andreas Ulmer

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)
18: Aritz Aduriz
14: Munas Dabbur, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu
12: Edinson Cavani, Aleksandr Kokorin, Dries Martens

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)
18: Aritz Aduriz
15: Jermain Defoe
14: Munas Dabbur, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu, Dimitris Salpingidis, Vágner Love

Most goals in single game
5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Watch Aduriz score five for Athletic
Watch Aduriz score five for Athletic

Nations

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)
36: Italy*
34: Spain*
32: Germany*
30: England*
29: Netherlands*
27: France*

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)
51: Spain*
49: Germany*
48: Italy*
45: France*
45: Netherlands*
44: England*

Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)
17: Germany
16: England*
14: Italy
12: Portugal, Spain*
11: France

Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)
21: England*
20: Germany
16: France, Italy, Spain*

Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)
Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

*includes 2020/21
**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14

Last updated: 19/10/2020

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 20 October 2020
Fixtures and results
21/08/2020
Live

Fixtures and results

Check out all this season's results.
Play UEFA Europa League Fantasy 5
24/10/2019
Live

Play UEFA Europa League Fantasy 5

Make your pick before kick-off for the chance to win prizes including a special trip to the final.
Where to watch the final
21/08/2020
Live

Where to watch the final

See where you can watch the 2019/20 Europa League final where you are.
Knockout records
21/08/2020
Live

Knockout records

Top-scoring teams and players, record wins, biggest comebacks and more.
Europa League group stage squads confirmed
05/09/2019
Live

Europa League group stage squads confirmed

The squad lists for all 48 UEFA Europa League group stage hopefuls have been confirmed by UEFA.
Fixtures and results
21/08/2020
Live

Fixtures and results

Check out all this season's results.