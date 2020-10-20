Europa League group stage records and statistics

Key facts

PAOK, PSV, Rapid Wien, Villarreal equal Lazio/Salzburg's record of eight campaigns

Five debutants this season: Antwerp, Granada, Leicester City, Omonia and Sivasspor

Number of sides to grace the group stage now stands at 218 from 39 nations

Leicester are 16th different English side in Europa League group stage

Clubs



Most group appearances by club (UEFA Europa League only)

8: Lazio, PAOK*, PSV Eindhoven*, Rapid Wien*, Salzburg, Villarreal*

7: AZ Alkmaar*, Celtic*, Copenhagen, Dynamo Kyiv, FCSB, Sparta Praha*, Sporting CP, Standard Liège*, Young Boys*

6: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, Beşiktaş, Braga*, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb*, Partizan, Qarabağ*, Rosenborg, Tottenham Hotspur*

Most group appearances by club (including UEFA Cup)

11: AZ Alkmaar*

10: Villarreal*

9: Beşiktaş, Braga*, Club Brugge, Dinamo Zagreb*, FCSB, Copenhagen, Lazio, PAOK*, Partizan, Sevilla, Standard Liège*, Tottenham Hotspur*

8: Basel, PSV Eindhoven*, Sparta Praha, Rapid Wien*, Salzburg, Sporting CP



Most points (UEFA Europa League only)

101: Salzburg

81: Lazio

75: Sporting CP, Villarreal

74: Dynamo Kyiv, PSV Eindhovwn

Most points (including UEFA Cup)

101: Salzburg

93: Villarreal

88: Tottenham Hotspur

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)

87: Salzburg

74: Villarreal

73: Lazio



Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)

89: Villarreal

87: Salzburg

85: Sevilla

UEFA Europa League group masters Salzburg

Most qualifications from group stage (UEFA Europa League only)

7: Villarreal

6: Lazio, Salzburg

5: Anderlecht, Athletic Club, Fenerbahçe, Sevilla

Most group stage first places (UEFA Europa League only)

5: Salzburg

Record margin of victory

Standard Liège 1-7 Athletic Club (16/12/2004)

Bayern München 6-0 Aris (19/12/2007)

FCSB 6-0 Aalborg (18/09/2014)

Vardar 0-6 Real Sociedad (19/10/2017)

Arsenal 6-0 BATE (07/12/2017)

Sevilla 6-0 Akhisar Belediyespor (25/10/2018)

AZ 6-0 Astana (24/10/2019)

Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets (07/11/2019)

Highlights: Espanyol 6-0 Ludogorets

Single season (UEFA Europa League only)

Most points

18: Salzburg (2009/10, 2013/14, 2018/19), Zenit (2010/11), Anderlecht (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2013/14), Dinamo Moskva (2014/15), Napoli (2015/16), Shakhtar Donetsk (2016/17), Eintracht Frankfurt (2018/19)

Biggest group-winning margin

11: Zenit (2010/11), Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest points to qualify

7: Anderlecht (2010/11), Napoli (2010/11), Maribor (2013/14), Dnipro (2014/15), Midtjylland (2015/16), Krasnodar (2016/17)

Most points without going through

10: Birmingham City (2011/12), Paris Saint-Germain (2011/12), Tottenham Hotspur (2011/12), Young Boys (2012/13), Lokeren (2014/15), Sparta Praha (2014/15), AC Milan (2018/19), Standard Liège (2018/19)

Most goals scored in a group

22: Napoli (2015/16)

Fewest goals conceded in a group

1: Standard Liège (2011/12), Salzburg (2017/18)

Fulham went to the 2011/12 group stage from the first qualifying round

Teams progressing to group stage from UEFA Europa League first qualifying round

Fulham (2011/12), Rosenborg (2012/13, 2015/16), Twente (2012/13), Tromsø (2013/14), Gabala (2015/16, 2016/17), Crvena zvezda (2017/18), Maccabi Tel-Aviv (2016/17, 2017/18), Skënderbeu (2017/18), Apollon Limassol (2018/19), Copenhagen (2018/19), Rangers (2018/19, 2019/20), Sarpsborg (2018/19), Malmö (2019/20), CSKA Sofia (2020/21), Hapoel Beer-Sheva (2020/21)

Players



Most group stage appearances (UEFA Europa League only)

38: Jeremain Lens

36: Andreas Ulmer

35: Senad Lulić, Mario Sonnleitner



Most group stage appearances (including UEFA Cup)

40: Jeremain Lens

38: Bibras Natcho, Dimitris Salpingidis

36: Atiba Hutchinson, Andreas Ulmer

Most group stage goals (UEFA Europa League only)

18: Aritz Aduriz

14: Munas Dabbur, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu

12: Edinson Cavani, Aleksandr Kokorin, Dries Martens

Most group stage goals (including UEFA Cup)

18: Aritz Aduriz

15: Jermain Defoe

14: Munas Dabbur, Guillaume Hoarau, Raul Rusescu, Dimitris Salpingidis, Vágner Love

Most goals in single game

5: Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club 5-3 Genk, 03/11/2016)

Watch Aduriz score five for Athletic

Nations

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (UEFA Europa League only)

36: Italy*

34: Spain*

32: Germany*

30: England*

29: Netherlands*

27: France*

Most campaigns by nations' clubs (including UEFA Cup)

51: Spain*

49: Germany*

48: Italy*

45: France*

45: Netherlands*

44: England*

Most different national representatives (UEFA Europa League only)

17: Germany

16: England*

14: Italy

12: Portugal, Spain*

11: France

Most different national representatives (including UEFA Cup)

21: England*

20: Germany

16: France, Italy, Spain*



Nations never represented (UEFA Europa League only)

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Georgia, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

Nations never represented (including UEFA Cup)

Andorra, Armenia, Bosnia & Herzegovina, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Gibraltar, Iceland, Kosovo, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, Northern Ireland, San Marino, Wales**

*includes 2020/21

**Welsh-based Swansea City represented England in 2013/14

