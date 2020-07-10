Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

Quarter-final draw

1. Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) vs Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)

2. LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG) vs İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)

3. Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP) vs Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)

4. Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG) vs Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

Semi-final draw

1. Winner quarter-final 4 vs winner quarter-final 2

2. Winner quarter-final 3 vs winner quarter-final 1

The winner of semi-final 1 was drawn as the home team – for administrative purposes – for the final in Cologne, Germany on Friday 21 August.

When were the draws?

The draws took place at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday 10 July. The draw ceremony started at 13:00 CET.

How did the draws work?

There were three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There were no seedings and no country protection, so teams could face opposition from the same national association.

Where will the games take place?

This season's quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played as a straight knockout tournament in Germany in August. All these ties will be single-leg fixtures. The games will be split between the following four venues:

Stadion Köln in Cologne (final venue)

MSV Arena in Duisburg

Dusseldorf Arena in Düsseldorf

Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

What are the key dates?

Round of 16 5/6 August (kick-off 18:55, 21:00 CET)

Quarter-finals 10/11 August (21:00 CET)

Semi-finals 16/17 August (21:00 CET)

Final 21 August (21:00 CET)

The full fixture list will be available shortly after the draw.