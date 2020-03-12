Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draws: all you need to know

When are they?

The draws have been postponed.

Who is involved?

The quarter-final and semi-final draws feature the eight round of 16 winners:

İstanbul Başakşehir (TUR) / Copenhagen (DEN)

Olympiacos (GRE) / Wolves (ENG)

Rangers (SCO) / Leverkusen (GER)

Wolfsburg (GER) / Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR)

Internazionale Milano (ITA) / Getafe (ESP)

Sevilla (ESP) / Roma (ITA)

Eintracht Frankfurt (GER) / Basel (SUI)

LASK (AUT) / Manchester United (ENG)

How do the draws work?

There are three draws: for the quarter-finals; for the semi-finals, pitting together quarter-final ties; and then a third to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

There are no seedings and no country protection, so teams can face opposition from the same national association.

Further restrictions will be confirmed before the draws.

When do the ties take place?



9 April: Quarter-finals, first leg

16 April: Quarter-finals, second leg

30 April: Semi-finals, first leg

7 May: Semi-finals, second leg

Wednesday 27 May: Final – Gdansk

Kick-offs are all 21:00 CET.