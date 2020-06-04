The UEFA Europa League's top teams

The UEFA Europa League came into existence in 2009/10, replacing the UEFA Cup, which had been in existence since 1971/72, and effectively incorporated the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup after that tournament was discontinued in 1998/99.

It is a competition that continues to pride itself on diversity, with clubs of many nationalities regularly involved in the 48-team group stage. It is open to a huge number of teams, but has still had a relatively stable regular cast of sides, as UEFA.com discovers.

Teams who have featured in 140+ UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup games

Pos. Team P W D L F A Titles 1 Inter Milan (ITA) 187 93 44 50 286 169 3 2 Sporting CP (POR) 185 89 40 56 294 205 0 3 Club Brugge (BEL) 180 79 41 60 297 235 0 4 PSV Eindhoven (NED) 155 76 36 43 256 159 1 5 Anderlecht (BEL) 154 73 38 43 255 170 1 6 Partizan (SRB) 146 58 33 55 211 201 0 7 Ajax (NED) 143 73 26 44 246 144 1 8= Bordeaux (FRA) 142 71 28 43 203 152 0 8= FCSB (ROU) 142 58 38 46 191 163 0 8= PAOK (GRE) 142 55 41 46 196 164 0 8= Rapid Wien (AUT) 142 55 26 61 198 199 0 12 Sevilla (ESP) 141 82 30 29 257 118 5 13= Tottennham (ENG) 140 78 36 26 278 121 2 13= Crvena zvezda (SRB) 140 58 36 46 216 179 0

• UEFA Cup winners three times in the 1990s, Inter Milan have seen more action in the competition than any other team, and have registered more UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League wins and draws than any other side.

• Club Brugge hold the competition records for the most goals scored and conceded, and have also posted the most UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League defeats.

• Sporting CP have played in 33 editions of the competition to date – two more than any other side, with Club Brugge having appeared in 31.



• No winners have played fewer games in the competition than Chelsea: they have participated in just 32 matches and yet have lifted the trophy twice.



Teams who have featured in 75+ UEFA Europa League games

Pos. Team P W D L F A Titles 1 Salzburg (AUT) 84 48 14 22 150 92 0 2= Villarreal (ESP) 80 44 17 19 147 95 0 2= PAOK (GRE) 80 33 24 23 106 78 0 2= FCSB (ROU) 80 35 20 25 110 91 0 2= AZ Alkmaar (NED) 80 32 23 25 114 102 0 6= Sporting CP (POR) 78 37 17 24 123 91 0 6= Athletic Club (ESP) 78 37 17 24 132 109 0 9 Sevilla (ESP) 77 48 15 14 158 67 3 10= PSV Eindhoven (NED) 76 41 17 18 124 71 0 10= Lazio (ITA) 76 35 18 23 124 91 0 10= Rapid Wien (ITA) 76 30 15 31 111 117 0 10= Rosenborg (NOR) 76 27 16 33 98 101 0

• Four teams have figured in all 11 editions since the competition took on its new identity in 2009/10: Hajduk Split, PAOK, Rosenborg and Sparta Praha.

• Salzburg have played more UEFA Europa League games than any other side, and share the goals-scored record with Sevilla.



• Three-time champions Sevilla are the only UEFA Europa League winners to have played in more than 75 matches in the competition. Fellow three-time winners Atlético Madrid have played 51 games while two-time winners Chelsea have played just 24.

• Rapid Wien have conceded the most UEFA Europa League goals (117).



Last updated: 15 May 2020 - for latest version see the UEFA Europa League statistics handbook