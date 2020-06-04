Kick out COVID-19 by following the World Health Organization and FIFA's five steps to help stop the disease’s spread.

The UEFA Europa League's top teams

Thursday 4 June 2020

Which side have been the most regular Thursday-night performers in European football?

The competiton is no longer the UEFA Cup, but the trophy remains the same
The competiton is no longer the UEFA Cup, but the trophy remains the same Getty Images for UEFA

The UEFA Europa League came into existence in 2009/10, replacing the UEFA Cup, which had been in existence since 1971/72, and effectively incorporated the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup after that tournament was discontinued in 1998/99.

It is a competition that continues to pride itself on diversity, with clubs of many nationalities regularly involved in the 48-team group stage. It is open to a huge number of teams, but has still had a relatively stable regular cast of sides, as UEFA.com discovers.

Teams who have featured in 140+ UEFA Europa League/UEFA Cup games

Pos.TeamPWDLFATitles
1Inter Milan (ITA)1879344502861693
2Sporting CP (POR)1858940562942050
3Club Brugge (BEL)1807941602972350
4PSV Eindhoven (NED)1557636432561591
5Anderlecht (BEL)1547338432551701
6Partizan (SRB)1465833552112010
7Ajax (NED)1437326442461441
8=Bordeaux (FRA)1427128432031520
8=FCSB (ROU)1425838461911630
8=PAOK (GRE)1425541461961640
8=Rapid Wien (AUT)1425526611981990
12Sevilla (ESP)1418230292571185
13=Tottennham (ENG)1407836262781212
13=Crvena zvezda (SRB)1405836462161790

• UEFA Cup winners three times in the 1990s, Inter Milan have seen more action in the competition than any other team, and have registered more UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League wins and draws than any other side.

• Club Brugge hold the competition records for the most goals scored and conceded, and have also posted the most UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League defeats.

• Sporting CP have played in 33 editions of the competition to date – two more than any other side, with Club Brugge having appeared in 31.

• No winners have played fewer games in the competition than Chelsea: they have participated in just 32 matches and yet have lifted the trophy twice.

Teams who have featured in 75+ UEFA Europa League games

Pos.TeamPWDLFATitles
1Salzburg (AUT)84481422150920
2=Villarreal (ESP)80441719147950
2=PAOK (GRE)80332423106780
2=FCSB (ROU)80352025110910
2=AZ Alkmaar (NED)803223251141020
6=Sporting CP (POR)78371724123910
6=Athletic Club (ESP)783717241321090
9Sevilla (ESP)77481514158673
10=PSV Eindhoven (NED)76411718124710
10=Lazio (ITA)76351823124910
10=Rapid Wien (ITA)763015311111170
10=Rosenborg (NOR)76271633981010

• Four teams have figured in all 11 editions since the competition took on its new identity in 2009/10: Hajduk Split, PAOK, Rosenborg and Sparta Praha.

• Salzburg have played more UEFA Europa League games than any other side, and share the goals-scored record with Sevilla.

• Three-time champions Sevilla are the only UEFA Europa League winners to have played in more than 75 matches in the competition. Fellow three-time winners Atlético Madrid have played 51 games while two-time winners Chelsea have played just 24.

• Rapid Wien have conceded the most UEFA Europa League goals (117).

Last updated: 15 May 2020 - for latest version see the UEFA Europa League statistics handbook

