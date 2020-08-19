Europa League final: Lautaro Martínez dreams of Inter first

Lautaro Martínez is backing Inter to rise to the occasion as they seek to win their first major continental trophy since the 2009/10 UEFA Champions League success under José Mourinho, with Friday's UEFA Europa League final against Sevilla rapidly approaching.

The 22-year-old Argentinian scored twice in the 5-0 semi-final win against Shakhtar Donetsk and can win the first major trophy of his career at Stadion Köln. But while he has been impressed with the form of his Inter side in Germany, he is not expecting any favours from five-time UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League winners Sevilla.

On the mood in the camp

I'm very happy because we are very close to achieving one of our goals – to lift a trophy – and that's the main thing, isn't it? Let's hope that our last match [of the season] will be a great day, and we'll bring the trophy back to Italy.

It's been great [in Germany]. It's been a very difficult year for everyone, but we're actually very happy with what we've achieved since the year started. We've grown a lot, in fact. And we're feeling good in Germany. We're very focused, very involved in what we've got ahead of us. And we're preparing really well.

On Inter's mentality

I think the team's personality and day-to-day work ethic have shown that Inter are growing [as a team] and building to achieve great things. And, on a personal note, [I want] to try to win my first title with Inter, which would be very special. It's the first final [for me]; it could mean the first trophy of my career.

As a team, we are maturing. At the start of the season, we gave ourselves objectives. In Serie A, we were close [to winning it], but it was also a tough season for everyone. However, I honestly think we're satisfied, but perhaps with a sour taste in the mouth for finishing only a point behind Juventus. But now we are showing that we've grown, that we're very united as a group. And that's important for what lies ahead.

On Antonio Conte

I'll always be thankful to him because as soon as he arrived at Inter he called me, when I was on holiday after the Copa América. He's a coach who trusts me and that has helped me to grow. He's helped me to change my mentality as well – not just me, but the whole group – and this is really important for us at Inter. Hopefully we can continue on this path.

On the final against Sevilla

What do I expect of Sevilla? A tough opponent, one that presses, gets around the pitch and plays great football. That's why they've reached the final. We have to study, train and prepare ourselves like we've done in every game so that we're able to stop the things they do well and counter them to benefit from that.

[Sevilla have] reached many finals and that's for a reason. It means they're a serious team, a team that plays well. So we'll watch out for what they can do. But we're mainly focused on ourselves. We're focused on our job, we're focused on Inter, on what it means to have reached a final after such a long time, and on what it can mean to lift a trophy at the moment. Right now, we're very close to it. We have the chance, the possibility, and we'll play like we have to.