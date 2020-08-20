FedEx and Lothar Matthäus to deliver UEFA Europa League trophy

Germany great Lothar Matthäus will join FedEx, logistics provider and official sponsor of the UEFA Europa League, to deliver the UEFA Europa League trophy to Stadion Köln ahead of Friday's final between Inter Milan and Sevilla.

Capped 150 times between 1980 and 2000, the midfielder won the 1980 UEFA European Championship and 1990 FIFA World Cup with West Germany, and was a UEFA Cup winner with both Inter (1990/91) and Bayern München (1995/96).

FedEx to deliver the UEFA Europa League trophy

"So many great players have held this iconic trophy," the 59-year-old said. "I’ve been fortunate to lift it twice in my career as a winner. It's a pleasure to bring the trophy to the final in Cologne and I'm excited to see which team becomes a true part of the competition’s history."