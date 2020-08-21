UEFA Europa League: 2019/20 season by numbers

2 Malmö and Rangers were the only two sides to make it from the first qualifying round to the group stage this season. Both advanced from their groups too, with the Scottish team eventually bowing out in the round of 16.

5 On each of the last five occasions Sevilla have reached the quarter-finals of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League, they have gone on to win the trophy. Will they make it six this year?

Log in for free to watch the highlights AZ Alkmaar put six past Astana

6 AZ Alkmaar's 6-0 triumph over Astana on matchday 3 equalled the biggest win by a Dutch side in either of UEFA's senior men's club competitions this century.

7 A 2-0 defeat by Sevilla ensured Roma have lost in the last 16 of the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League on the last seven occasions they have contested that stage.

8 Eight players who represented Dudelange in their 4-3 win at APOEL on matchday 1 had not been born the last time a club from Luxembourg won a UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League game (excluding qualifiers). The previous victor was Avenir Beggen, who beat Inter Bratislava 2-1 in the 1990/91 UEFA Cup.

10 Romelu Lukaku has now scored in ten consecutive appearances in the competition – the longest goalscoring run by a player in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League history. Will he continue that streak in the final?

16 Rennes custodian Pépé Bonet became the youngest goalkeeper ever to play in the UEFA Europa League on matchday 3, aged 16 years and 254 days. He was the fifth youngest player ever to appear in the competition, including the UEFA Cup era.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Lukaku's ten-in-a-row

18 Arsenal failed to progress from a European tie (including qualifiers) after winning the first leg away from home for the first time ever in the round of 32 against Olympiacos – ending a sequence of 18 qualifications where they had won the opening instalment on the road.

21 Ludogorets' Claudiu Keserü scored the first hat-trick of the group stage in their 5-1 win against CSKA Moskva on matchday 1. It was also the first treble by a player from a Bulgarian side in a group or knockout match in any European competition for 21 years – Georgi Borisov for Levski against Vitebsk in the UEFA Cup Winners' Cup on 13 August 1998 being the last.

21 Following their round of 16 loss to Wolves, Olympiacos have now failed to get to the quarter-finals of a European competition since their 1998/99 UEFA Champions League run – 21 attempts have passed since.

22 Ángel Rodríguez became the first Getafe player to score twice in a European match with his two goals against Krasnodar on matchday 2. It was the Spanish side's 22nd game in the UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League.

25 Manchester United lost a European match after taking the lead for the first time in 25 games against Astana on matchday 5. They also failed to have a shot on target in a UEFA Europa League fixture for the first time in their history against AZ on matchday 2 – their 25th game in the competition.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Shakhtar see off Wolfsburg

26 Espanyol's 1-0 defeat by CSKA Moskva on matchday 6 was their first reverse since a 3-0 UEFA Cup loss to Schalke in February 2006. It ended their 26-match unbeaten run in European competition – the longest streak ever.

26 Shakhtar Donetsk's 3-0 win against Wolfsburg in the round of 16 second leg halted a sequence of 26 European games without a clean sheet for the Pitmen.

41 Going into the final, Sevilla have won a record 41 matches in UEFA Europa League history – their victory over Wolves in the last eight pushed them ahead of Salzburg (39).

126 Sevilla also hold the record for most goals scored in the UEFA Europa League era. They overhauled Villarreal and Salzburg (both 124) in their 2-1 semi-final success against Manchester United.

137 Munir struck Sevilla's first hat-trick in UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League history in the 5-2 win at Dudelange on matchday 4. It was the club's 137th game in the competition.

Log in for free to watch the highlights Ten of the best goals this season

191 This year's final will be Inter's 191st UEFA Cup/UEFA Europa League match. They have played in more fixtures and won more games (96) than any other team.

213 Debutants Espanyol, Ferencváros, LASK, Olexandriya, Wolfsberg and Wolves took the number of sides to have ever graced the competition's group stage to 213. AZ were there for a record tenth time.

543 There have been 543 goals scored in 196 matches, at an average of 2.77 goals per game, ahead of this season's final.