2020/21 Europa League group stage as it stands
Wednesday 16 September 2020
The line-up for the group stage is coming together, with 21 of the 48 spots taken.
Eighteen teams have qualified automatically for the group stage.
This list is subject to final confirmation from UEFA2020/21 Europa League: all you need to know
2020/21 group stage as it stands
ESP (2): Villarreal, Real Sociedad
ENG (2): Leicester, Arsenal
ITA (2): Napoli, Roma
GER (2): Leverkusen, Hoffenheim
FRA (2): LOSC, Nice
POR (2): Braga, Benfica
NED (2): Feyenoord, AZ Alkmaar
AUT (2): Wolfsberg, Rapid Wien
RUS (1): CSKA Moskva
BEL (1): Royal Antwerp
UKR (1): Zorya Luhansk
TUR (1): Sivasspor
CZE (1): Sparta Praha
Who else will line up in the 2020/21 group stage?
In all, there will be 48 sides in the group stage:
18 automatic qualifiers
21 play-off winners
6 UEFA Champions League play-off losing teams
3 UEFA Champions League third qualifying round losing teams
Do we know the draw seedings?
For the group stage draw, the teams are divided into four pots based on their UEFA club coefficients. So far we have:
91.000 Arsenal (ENG)
80.000 Roma (ITA)
77.000 Napoli (ITA)
70.000 Benfica (POR)
61.000 Leverkusen (GER)
56.000 Villarreal (ESP)
44.000 CSKA Moskva (RUS)
41.000 Braga (POR)
30.500 Sparta Praha (CZE)
22.000 Rapid Wien (AUT)
22.000 Leicester (ENG)
20.456 Real Sociedad (ESP)
18.500 AZ (NED)
17.000 Feyenoord (NED)
14.956 Hoffenheim (GER)
12.500 Zorya Luhansk (UKR)
11.849 LOSC (FRA)
11.849 Nice (FRA)
7.580 Royal Antwerp (BEL)
6.720 Sivasspor (TUR)
6.585 Wolfsberg (AUT)