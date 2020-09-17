Europa League Player of the Season contenders: Banega, Bruno Fernandes, Lukaku

Éver Banega, Bruno Fernandes and Romelu Lukaku have been shortlisted for the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League Player of the Season award.

Banega was the puppet-master behind Sevilla's success in Germany, Bruno Fenandes was the competition's eight-goal top scorer while Lukaku struck in all six of Inter's games after entering for the knockout stages.

The winner of the award will be announced during the UEFA Europa League group stage draw ceremony on 2 October.

Watch the top ten goals of the 2019/20 UEFA Europa League

Éver Banega (Sevilla)

Appearances: 7

Minutes: 429

Goals: 0

Assists: 4

Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP/Manchester United)

Appearances: 10

Minutes: 811

Goals: 8

Assists: 4

Romelu Lukaku (Inter)

Appearances: 6

Minutes: 443

Goals: 7

Assists: 2

Lukaku's 11-in-a-row

Player rankings (4 to 10)

4 Luuk de Jong (Sevilla) – 64 points

5 Jesús Navas (Sevilla) – 59 points

6 Lucas Ocampos (Sevilla) – 39 points

7 Kai Havertz (Leverkusen) – 17 points

8 Diego Carlos (Sevilla) – 9 points

9 Adama Traoré (Wolves) – 8 points

10 Jules Koundé (Sevilla) – 7 points



How the players were shortlisted

The jury was composed of the coaches of the 48 clubs in last season's group stage, together with 55 journalists selected by the European Sports Media (ESM) group, one from each UEFA member association.

Jury members picked their top three players, with the first receiving five points, the second three and the third one. Coaches were not allowed to vote for players from their own team.

Previous winners

2018/19: Eden Hazard

2017/18: Antoine Griezmann

2016/17: Paul Pogba