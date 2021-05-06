UEFA Europa League final: Villarreal vs Manchester United previous meetings

Previous meetings in UEFA competition

The clubs have faced each other four times over the years, in the UEFA Champions League group stage in 2005/06 and 2008/09. Remarkably, their meetings are yet to conjure a goal, but there has been no shortage of drama, with red cards and the woodwork hit with regularity.

14/09/2005 Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United

There were chances at both ends before Wayne Rooney's sending-off midway through the second half swung things in Villarreal's favour. The Yellow Submarine could not find the breakthrough, however, Marcos Senna's late free-kick skimming the bar.

22/11/2005 Manchester United 0-0 Villarreal

Wayne Rooney fizzed for a United side adjusting to life without Roy Keane, but could not prevent a result that left the Red Devils' hopes hanging in the balance. Defeat by Benfica next time out sealed their fate; Villarreal won the group.

The United line-up the last time these sides met 13 years ago Getty Images

17/09/2008 Manchester United 0-0 Villarreal

Manuel Pellegrini's visitors hit the woodwork through Guille Franco's second-half shot and 20-year-old Jonny Evans's late header also came back off the frame of the goal as the sides kicked off their campaigns with another goalless draw.

25/11/2008 Villarreal 0-0 Manchester United

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's best efforts – including a half-volley that rattled the bar – and Joan Capdevila's late red card, there was no way through once again. Both sides sealed progress to the round of 16 with a game to spare.

Played for both clubs

Eric Bailly Villarreal 2015–16; Manchester United 2016–

Diego Forlán Manchester United 2002–04; Villarreal 2004–07

Giuseppe Rossi Manchester United 2004–07; Villarreal 2007–13

Antonio Valencia Villarreal 2005–08; Manchester United 2009–19