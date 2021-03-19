UEFA Europa League quarter-final and semi-final draw: all you need to know

When and where is the draw?

The draw takes place on Friday 19 March at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland. The live stream will begin here at 13:00 CET.

Who is involved?

Ajax (NED)

Arsenal (ENG)

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO)

Granada (ESP)

Manchester United (ENG) ﻿

Roma (ITA) ﻿

﻿﻿﻿Slavia Praha (CZE)

Villarreal (ESP)﻿



How the draw will work

There will be a free draw for the quarter-finals, with ties numbered 1–4 for the semi-final draw that follows. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.



There are no seedings or country protection. Any restrictions will be announced ahead of the draw.



When do ties take place?

Quarter-finals

First legs: 8 April

Second legs: 15 April

Semi-finals

First legs: 29 April

Second legs: 6 May

Final

Wednesday 26 May (Gdańsk Arena, Poland)